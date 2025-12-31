$42.390.17
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
04:58 PM • 4612 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 9920 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 11080 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 14287 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 18299 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 18544 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16893 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15264 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 14080 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
UNN Lite
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 7270 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together03:46 PM • 4194 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 13077 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 14284 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 15839 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced preparations for a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on January 3. Representatives from over 10 countries, NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council will take part, and American partners will join online.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the preparation of a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," which is expected to be attended by representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, and with American participation online. Umerov wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We are preparing a meeting with European partners on January 3 in the format of national security advisors. Representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate. American partners are also expected to join online.

- Umerov wrote.

He added that in the new year, work will continue on solutions that should yield tangible results.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of a phone conversation with American and European partners, as a result of which positions were coordinated and further meetings with European and American partners were planned for January.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Rustem Umerov
European Commission
European Council
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy