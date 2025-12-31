Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the preparation of a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," which is expected to be attended by representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, and with American participation online. Umerov wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We are preparing a meeting with European partners on January 3 in the format of national security advisors. Representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate. American partners are also expected to join online. - Umerov wrote.

He added that in the new year, work will continue on solutions that should yield tangible results.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of a phone conversation with American and European partners, as a result of which positions were coordinated and further meetings with European and American partners were planned for January.