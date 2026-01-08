Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways

In Ukraine, amid bad weather, 128 road accidents have already occurred since the beginning of the day, 29 of them with casualties, and there are restrictions for trucks on the Carpathian road R-21 Dolyna-Khust, said Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 09:00, the 102/112 hotline has received reports of road accidents across Ukraine: 128 calls about road accidents, of which 29 calls were about road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured people - Biloshytskyi provided operational information on the situation on the roads in bad weather conditions.

According to him, in Kyiv - 12 calls for road accidents, preliminarily without injuries.

Also, restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles continue on the section of the R-21 Dolyna-Khust highway, km 19+000 - 45+039. Restrictions on entry into cities have not been introduced - Biloshytskyi indicated.

According to him, patrol officers are working together with road services to overcome the consequences of bad weather.

"Follow traffic rules and take care of yourselves!" - he emphasized.

