07:54 AM
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
07:21 AM
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Massive attack on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia leads to power outages and water shortagesJanuary 7, 10:30 PM • 14167 views
Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - mediaJanuary 7, 11:02 PM • 21005 views
Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9January 8, 12:10 AM • 12935 views
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhotoJanuary 8, 01:52 AM • 13835 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico04:35 AM • 4816 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 33147 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 37965 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 40826 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 81716 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 118954 views
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
White House
Zaporizhzhia
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 17237 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 44982 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 64538 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 106598 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 97850 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Р-73
Shahed-136

Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

Since the beginning of the day, 128 road accidents have been recorded across Ukraine, 29 of which involved casualties. In Kyiv, there were 12 accidents without injuries. Heavy vehicle traffic is restricted on the section of road P-21 Dolyna-Khust.

Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways

In Ukraine, amid bad weather, 128 road accidents have already occurred since the beginning of the day, 29 of them with casualties, and there are restrictions for trucks on the Carpathian road R-21 Dolyna-Khust, said Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 09:00, the 102/112 hotline has received reports of road accidents across Ukraine: 128 calls about road accidents, of which 29 calls were about road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured people

- Biloshytskyi provided operational information on the situation on the roads in bad weather conditions.

According to him, in Kyiv - 12 calls for road accidents, preliminarily without injuries.

Also, restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles continue on the section of the R-21 Dolyna-Khust highway, km 19+000 - 45+039. Restrictions on entry into cities have not been introduced

- Biloshytskyi indicated.

According to him, patrol officers are working together with road services to overcome the consequences of bad weather.

"Follow traffic rules and take care of yourselves!" - he emphasized.

Cyclone reached Ukraine: what is happening on the roads of the first regions in its path08.01.26, 09:20 • 1412 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
Road traffic accident
Ukraine
Kyiv