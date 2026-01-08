$42.560.14
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Britain and France plan to send no more than 15,000 troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Great Britain and France plan to send up to 15,000 soldiers to protect Ukraine after a peace agreement is concluded. This number is significantly less than the initial proposals, which is due to limited resources.

Britain and France plan to send no more than 15,000 troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement - The Times

Great Britain and France will send up to 15,000 soldiers to protect Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement, which is much less than expected. This is reported by The Times, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that initially the British military leadership proposed sending 10,000 servicemen as part of a broader Coalition of the Willing numbering 64,000 people, but the Ministry of Defense considered this unacceptable, given the current size of the British army.

Fewer than 7,500 British soldiers will be deployed, although this figure is also expected to be difficult for the UK, which has only about 71,000 trained regular army personnel.

- the publication quotes two military sources.

It is indicated that France is the only other country that has committed to sending soldiers to Ukraine, and is expected to make up the rest of the deployed contingent "in the relatively safe western part of the country, far from the front line."

Several sources suggested that even the total number of 15,000 is optimistic. A military source added that Germany is ready to deploy forces near Ukraine, possibly in Poland or Romania.

- the article says.

At the same time, according to media reports in diplomatic circles, different scenarios may involve different numbers of servicemen, depending on the outcome of peace talks.

Recall

After signing a peace agreement, Great Britain and France plan to create military centers in Ukraine and deploy their troops, said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

British Defense Minister announces visit to Kyiv to discuss security guarantees07.01.26, 22:33 • 2638 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
The Times
France
Great Britain
Ukraine