British Defense Minister announces visit to Kyiv to discuss security guarantees

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has announced that he will visit Kyiv "in the near future" to continue discussions on long-term arms support for Ukraine and possible ceasefire monitoring. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking to MPs, Healey said that US special envoy Steve Witkoff had given "firm commitments" on security guarantees for Ukraine at a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris the day before. He said he would "very soon travel to Kyiv to continue these discussions with Ukrainian political and military leaders."

"A secure Europe needs a strong Ukraine, but a peace agreement can only be achieved if Putin is willing to compromise," he added.

