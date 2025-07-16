Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for Trump

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman presented a gift for the US President to special representative Keith Kellogg during their meeting. Azman wrote about this on the social network X (Twitter) on Tuesday, July 15, UNN reports.

Today I had several meetings with the esteemed Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, General Kellogg… Today we had a good conversation at the solemn event dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, where he congratulated me on a high award from the President of Ukraine - the post says.

"We talked about many things, but, of course, I emphasized the essence and importance of helping Ukraine, and not just with words or personal stories, but with a very special thing! I gave him a gift for US President Donald Trump - a painting of the US Declaration of Independence, along with a portrait of Donald Trump! Which Keith Kellogg promised to personally hand over to the US President," Moshe Azman said.

Recall

On Monday, July 14, 2025, US President's special representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine to discuss defense, security, weapons, sanctions, and people's protection.

