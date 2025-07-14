Kellogg revealed details of conversation with Zelenskyy

US President's Special Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, revealed details of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting that an agreement with NATO would allow for faster transfer of American weapons to Ukraine. According to him, the supplies will be fully financed by allies. He wrote about this on his X, as reported by UNN.

A landmark agreement with NATO, which will accelerate the transfer of the best US-made weapons to Ukraine, is fully financed by allies. It will speed up delivery, support Ukraine's defense, strengthen NATO unity, and underscore its commitment to peace through strength. - the post reads.

Additional information

On July 14, President Zelenskyy met with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg to discuss paths to peace. The conversation focused on strengthening air defense, joint arms production, and sanctions against Russia.