President Zelenskyy stated that the US and Russia are in negotiations for a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, and there is hope to achieve a result in the coming weeks or months.
US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that the US intends to achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Both sides will have to make some compromises.
U. S. President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg stated that Russia does not plan to leave the occupied territories of Ukraine, but legally they remain part of Ukraine.
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, but there will be no face-to-face meeting. They will discuss a ceasefire at sea and protection of infrastructure.
Keith Kellogg stated that Zelenskyy began to "play to the public" during a meeting with Trump at the White House, which was a mistake. Zelenskyy initiated the phone call between them.
The Trump administration is planning to organize indirect negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia. The goal is to clarify the conditions of each side for ending the war.
Keith Kellogg called the conversation between Trump and Zelensky wonderful. According to the US special envoy to Ukraine, the head of the White House is negotiating with both sides for a ceasefire and a peace agreement.
Donald Trump will personally manage the course of the war in Ukraine until its completion. This was stated by the US Special Envoy after Trump's telephone conversation with Putin.
Donald Trump has appointed General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to Ukraine. Kellogg will communicate directly with Vladimir Zelensky, despite pressure from Moscow because of his pro-Ukrainian position.
The aggressor asked to remove Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg from negotiations on Ukraine due to his pro-Ukrainian position.
The President of Poland called on the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on the country's territory. He believes this is necessary to deter Russian aggression and strengthen NATO's eastern flank.
The Telegraph reveals details of the implementation of U. S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg's plan to coerce Ukraine into negotiations with Russia. The plan involves limiting military assistance to Kyiv and the possible lifting of sanctions on Moscow.
Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg commented on the statement about ending the war in 24 hours, without indicating a specific date. Trump had previously changed his estimate from 24 hours to 6 months for the end of the war.
Trump's special representative Kit Kellogg announced a new approach to the war in Ukraine, aimed at peace for both sides. According to him, Trump has already contacted Putin and Zelensky regarding this issue.
Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg stated the need for a change in the US approach to the war in Ukraine. According to him, isolating Russia is no longer a viable strategy and harms US security.