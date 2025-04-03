$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 9470 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16957 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57416 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 201279 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116012 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 380137 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303286 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212692 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243658 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254812 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The US and Russia are in talks for a complete ceasefire – Zelensky

President Zelenskyy stated that the US and Russia are in negotiations for a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, and there is hope to achieve a result in the coming weeks or months.

War • April 3, 01:58 PM • 12018 views

Kellogg believes that the war between Russia and Ukraine is already on the verge of a ceasefire

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that the US intends to achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Both sides will have to make some compromises.

War • April 2, 06:15 PM • 23675 views

Kellogg: Russia will not go anywhere from the occupied territories of Ukraine

U. S. President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg stated that Russia does not plan to leave the occupied territories of Ukraine, but legally they remain part of Ukraine.

War • March 27, 04:30 AM • 133825 views

Without face-to-face meetings: the media learned how the "indirect negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia will take place

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, but there will be no face-to-face meeting. They will discuss a ceasefire at sea and protection of infrastructure.

War • March 22, 04:18 PM • 199955 views

Kellogg: Zelenskyy made a mistake by starting to "play to the public" with Trump

Keith Kellogg stated that Zelenskyy began to "play to the public" during a meeting with Trump at the White House, which was a mistake. Zelenskyy initiated the phone call between them.

Politics • March 22, 01:42 AM • 78075 views

The US is planning to organize indirect negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia - Kellogg

The Trump administration is planning to organize indirect negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia. The goal is to clarify the conditions of each side for ending the war.

War • March 20, 08:11 PM • 17613 views

"Unsurpassed negotiator": Kellogg praised Trump after his conversation with Zelensky

Keith Kellogg called the conversation between Trump and Zelensky wonderful. According to the US special envoy to Ukraine, the head of the White House is negotiating with both sides for a ceasefire and a peace agreement.

War • March 20, 04:02 AM • 120924 views

Trump will manage the war in Ukraine until its end – US Special Envoy Kellogg

Donald Trump will personally manage the course of the war in Ukraine until its completion. This was stated by the US Special Envoy after Trump's telephone conversation with Putin.

War • March 18, 11:13 PM • 20474 views

Will communicate directly with Zelensky: Trump announces Kellogg's appointment as special envoy to Ukraine

Donald Trump has appointed General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to Ukraine. Kellogg will communicate directly with Vladimir Zelensky, despite pressure from Moscow because of his pro-Ukrainian position.

War • March 15, 07:03 PM • 177343 views

The kremlin insisted on Kellogg's exclusion from negotiations due to his pro-Ukrainian stance

The aggressor asked to remove Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg from negotiations on Ukraine due to his pro-Ukrainian position.

War • March 13, 10:03 PM • 23608 views

Duda calls on US to move nuclear warheads to Polish territory - FT

The President of Poland called on the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on the country's territory. He believes this is necessary to deter Russian aggression and strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

War • March 13, 07:00 AM • 20383 views

Kellogg's Plan: How the USA is Changing Its Approach to the War in Ukraine and Relations with Russia

The Telegraph reveals details of the implementation of U. S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg's plan to coerce Ukraine into negotiations with Russia. The plan involves limiting military assistance to Kyiv and the possible lifting of sanctions on Moscow.

War • March 11, 08:53 AM • 18961 views

US President did not specify the day when the war will end in 24 hours - special representative

Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg commented on the statement about ending the war in 24 hours, without indicating a specific date. Trump had previously changed his estimate from 24 hours to 6 months for the end of the war.

War • March 7, 02:34 PM • 21792 views

Kit Kellogg: Trump's approach to the war in Ukraine focuses on peace rather than the victory of one side

Trump's special representative Kit Kellogg announced a new approach to the war in Ukraine, aimed at peace for both sides. According to him, Trump has already contacted Putin and Zelensky regarding this issue.

War • March 6, 04:03 PM • 25575 views

The USA must reset relations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine - Kellogg

Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg stated the need for a change in the US approach to the war in Ukraine. According to him, isolating Russia is no longer a viable strategy and harms US security.

War • March 6, 03:27 PM • 25167 views