Kellogg: Putin is not a "good person", his actions are terrible

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not a "good person," and some of his actions are absolutely horrific. This was stated in an interview with British philanthropist, Lord Michael Ashcroft by Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of the US President for Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"Good versus evil. And that's how you have to look at it. I mean, Putin is not a good person, okay? And what he has done, some of his actions have been absolutely horrific. It's horrific," the diplomat said.

According to him, it would be unfair to accuse Donald Trump of allegedly giving Putin some concessions, because the head of the White House is only trying to provide opportunities for diplomacy.

I would like us to come out of this better. You know, if Ukraine comes out of this in good shape - and I think it will - then I can rest easy. - Kellogg noted.

He suggested that Ukraine would probably eventually have to cede certain territories to the Russians, but first, they could be returned later, and second, the decision would be made by Ukraine itself, not by anyone else.

Recall

Earlier, US President's special representative Keith Kellogg stated that Putin considers himself the winner in the war against Ukraine, and therefore does not agree to peace. At the same time, Trump is annoyed by Putin, who provoked him.

