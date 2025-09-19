Give him a finger, and he'll bite off the whole hand: Kellogg believes Putin won't stop at Ukraine

$41.250.05
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 1804 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 5742 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 17870 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 15882 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 22813 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 34847 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 53520 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45526 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 66065 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 45486 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhotoSeptember 19, 07:55 AM • 23507 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhotoSeptember 19, 08:27 AM • 20359 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 13055 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced todaySeptember 19, 10:27 AM • 21710 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 10588 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 9538 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 17870 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 22813 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 53520 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 60143 views
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
United Kingdom
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 5742 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 9538 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 3962 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 10609 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 13082 views
TikTok
MiG-31
SWIFT
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify

Give him a finger, and he'll bite off the whole hand: Kellogg believes Putin won't stop at Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The politician stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, if he conquers Ukraine, will not stop there and will move on to attacking NATO countries. Kellogg compared the situation to World War II and called Putin a "KGB agent" who only understands force.

Give him a finger, and he'll bite off the whole hand: Kellogg believes Putin won't stop at Ukraine

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, if he conquers Ukraine, will not stop there. He will move on to attacking NATO countries. Kellogg said this in an interview with The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether he agrees that if Russia conquers Ukraine, it will move on to attacking a NATO country, Kellogg replied: "Absolutely."

Putin and Russia must be seen as an expansionist state. He wants to revive the Russian Empire – just look at history. Give him a finger, and he'll bite off the whole hand. This reminds me of World War II. In 1938, in Munich, Hitler said he only wanted the Sudetenland. Then the Rhineland, then Poland, and we found ourselves in World War II. History doesn't repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes. This is exactly what is happening with Ukraine now. We must stop him now

- Kellogg said.

Kellogg also noted that "Putin is a KGB agent" and always has been.

He never stopped being one of them. He doesn't understand the West. He pretends not to speak English, but he does, and we've caught him on it several times. He's a manipulator. The only thing that can counter this is strength, power, and might

 - Kellogg noted.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he thought he had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but Putin let him down.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World