Give him a finger, and he'll bite off the whole hand: Kellogg believes Putin won't stop at Ukraine

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, if he conquers Ukraine, will not stop there. He will move on to attacking NATO countries. Kellogg said this in an interview with The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Answering the question of whether he agrees that if Russia conquers Ukraine, it will move on to attacking a NATO country, Kellogg replied: "Absolutely."

Putin and Russia must be seen as an expansionist state. He wants to revive the Russian Empire – just look at history. Give him a finger, and he'll bite off the whole hand. This reminds me of World War II. In 1938, in Munich, Hitler said he only wanted the Sudetenland. Then the Rhineland, then Poland, and we found ourselves in World War II. History doesn't repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes. This is exactly what is happening with Ukraine now. We must stop him now