Give him a finger, and he'll bite off the whole hand: Kellogg believes Putin won't stop at Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The politician stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, if he conquers Ukraine, will not stop there and will move on to attacking NATO countries. Kellogg compared the situation to World War II and called Putin a "KGB agent" who only understands force.
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, if he conquers Ukraine, will not stop there. He will move on to attacking NATO countries. Kellogg said this in an interview with The Telegraph, reports UNN.
Details
Answering the question of whether he agrees that if Russia conquers Ukraine, it will move on to attacking a NATO country, Kellogg replied: "Absolutely."
Putin and Russia must be seen as an expansionist state. He wants to revive the Russian Empire – just look at history. Give him a finger, and he'll bite off the whole hand. This reminds me of World War II. In 1938, in Munich, Hitler said he only wanted the Sudetenland. Then the Rhineland, then Poland, and we found ourselves in World War II. History doesn't repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes. This is exactly what is happening with Ukraine now. We must stop him now
Kellogg also noted that "Putin is a KGB agent" and always has been.
He never stopped being one of them. He doesn't understand the West. He pretends not to speak English, but he does, and we've caught him on it several times. He's a manipulator. The only thing that can counter this is strength, power, and might
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that he thought he had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but Putin let him down.