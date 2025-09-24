$41.380.13
Zelenskyy discussed humanitarian aid and threats from Russia with the Prince of Liechtenstein

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein. They discussed the continuation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and threats from Russia, including violations of NATO airspace.

Zelenskyy discussed humanitarian aid and threats from Russia with the Prince of Liechtenstein

On Tuesday, September 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prince Alois of Liechtenstein the continuation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and threats from Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Today, I met with Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein for the first time. We talked about the continuation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Thank you for all the help for our country.

- stated the President of Ukraine in his post.

According to him, during the meeting, they also discussed threats from Russia, including violations of NATO airspace, and the importance of pressure on the Russian Federation to end the war and prevent the spread of its aggression to other European countries.

"The Prince noted the bravery of Ukrainians and said important words: Ukraine is defending not only itself but also all of Europe. We appreciate such solidarity with our people," added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

On Monday, September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the First Lady and his team to participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimea Platform.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They discussed achieving a just peace, trade and economic cooperation, and the participation of Kazakhstani companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in New York with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to discuss economic support and the use of frozen Russian assets. The parties also discussed a new IMF program to enhance the resilience of the Ukrainian economy and Russia's violation of NATO countries' airspace.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, discussing peace, religious freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church. Zelenskyy informed about the protection of religious freedom, cooperation with American partners, and invited the Patriarch to visit Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg, discussing the situation at the front and the results of the counteroffensive near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk. They also touched upon the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the US, including agreements on drones and the purchase of American weapons.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, discussing diplomatic work to achieve peace and Switzerland's readiness to host a meeting of leaders with the Russian Federation. The parties also noted the expansion of Russian aggression and discussed a cultural project and food security.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump. During the meeting with the President of Ukraine, the American leader emphasized the importance of the Ukrainian people's struggle against Russian aggression and called the head of state a brave man who continues to put up "hellish resistance."

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
International Monetary Fund
United Nations General Assembly
Keith Kellogg
charity
NATO
Switzerland
Donald Trump
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kazakhstan