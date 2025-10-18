US to receive certain types of Ukrainian drones - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US will receive certain types of Ukrainian drones. This comes as Ukraine and the US prepare an agreement on the production and supply of drones.
Our teams will work on drones. I don't want to go into this issue, but before my arrival, our team was here… we are ready for a proposal, our team is working. I think the US will have some type of drones.
Recall
On August 25, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg, during which they discussed preparation for signing an agreement between Ukraine and the US on the production and supply of drones.