US to receive certain types of Ukrainian drones - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States would receive certain types of Ukrainian drones, UNN reports.

Our teams will work on drones. I don't want to go into this issue, but before my arrival, our team was here… we are ready for a proposal, our team is working. I think the US will have some type of drones. - said Zelenskyy.

Ukraine and the US held talks on an agreement for the purchase and production of drones

Recall

On August 25, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg, during which they discussed preparation for signing an agreement between Ukraine and the US on the production and supply of drones.