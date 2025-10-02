$41.220.08
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 41213 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 50172 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 33330 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 36303 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 46021 views
Actual
Ukraine and the US held talks on an agreement for the purchase and production of drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

A technical delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held negotiations with the United States regarding the agreement on the purchase and production of drones, announced by President Zelenskyy. The agreement provides for the purchase of Ukrainian drones for 5 years and the possibility of joint production, and the supply of US weapons under the PURL mechanism was also discussed.

Ukraine and the US held talks on an agreement for the purchase and production of drones

A technical delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held talks with the United States regarding an agreement on the purchase and production of drones. This was reported by  UNN, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Details

A delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, discussed technical details with the United States regarding the "Drone Deal" agreement. The main goal of the Ukrainian representatives' visit was to discuss with US teams the purchase of Ukrainian-made drones and their effective use.

- the statement reads.

The Ukrainian side presented its developments regarding proposals for specific models, their effectiveness, and conditions of use. The Ministry of Defense team met with representatives of all branches and types of US troops, where they discussed the needs of the American army for Ukrainian drones.

It is noted that the American team praised Ukraine's expertise in developing the drone industry – producing not only UAVs but also naval drones and ground robotic systems.

The negotiations between the technical teams became a preparatory stage for signing the "Drone Deal" agreement, which was previously announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The agreement concerns the purchase of Ukrainian drones over the course of a 5-year agreement. In addition, the possibility of joint production of a number of Ukrainian models is being laid out.

Separately, the Ukrainian and American teams discussed the supply of US weapons to Ukraine through the PURL mechanism. The key issue was the plans for supplies in 2026 and the possibility of increasing supply volumes.

Shmyhal and Kellogg discussed US-Ukraine drone production agreement26.08.25, 02:00 • 2956 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov also shared details of the negotiations with the United States on Facebook.

Umerov reported that the implementation of the agreement on the purchase of Ukrainian drones also provides for the possibility of creating joint Ukrainian-American productions.

 The Ukrainian delegation had a number of meetings with officials from the Pentagon, Congress, and military personnel from all branches and types of US troops, during which they discussed the possibility of deepening strategic cooperation and filling the excess capacity of Ukrainian drone manufacturers by selling part of the products, as well as their further joint modernization and development of new platforms

- Umerov said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is currently a world leader in drone technologies, and its experience generates high interest among allies.

"This is not only about aerial systems, but also about naval drones and ground robotic systems, in the development and application of which Ukraine has unique practical experience," Umerov wrote.

Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy30.09.25, 09:49 • 24704 views

Anna Murashko

