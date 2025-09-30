Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy

Within the framework of the PURL initiative for the purchase of American weapons by NATO countries for Ukraine, funding for 4 aid packages has already been received, and the 5th and 6th packages are currently being coordinated with the American side, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, since August, our partners have financed several packages of American weapons for Ukraine:

Netherlands – 578 million dollars, 1st package;

Denmark, Norway, Sweden together – 495 million dollars, 2nd package;

Germany announced its intention to finance the 3rd package for 500 million dollars;

Canada – 4th package for 500 million dollars.

The 5th and 6th packages are currently being coordinated with the American side. As of now, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Iceland, and Luxembourg have already declared their readiness to contribute to the future 5th package - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President noted that "our goal is to provide 1 billion dollars per month within the framework of the initiative to fully realize its potential."

"The PURL initiative is a very valuable NATO mechanism that transforms allied support into tangible capabilities for Ukraine. It gives us the opportunity to purchase defensive weapons that are needed right now to save lives, including Patriot systems and other key American equipment, and is already providing real results," Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, the President expressed gratitude to each partner for such important contributions. "Together we are strengthening our defense and bringing closer a just and lasting peace," he emphasized.

