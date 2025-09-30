Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy

$41.320.16
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 15398 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47395 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95782 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 54210 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54265 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 56957 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 30555 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 25841 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 17932 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in the Kupyansk directionVideoSeptember 29, 09:48 PM • 7122 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 11762 views
Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepStateSeptember 29, 11:40 PM • 4056 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 13104 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNS01:57 AM • 9766 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 56957 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 43440 views
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 15618 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 18124 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 30814 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 39124 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 36081 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

President Zelenskyy announced the receipt of funding for 4 aid packages for the purchase of American weapons within the framework of the PURL initiative. The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Canada have contributed a total of over $2 billion.

Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy

Within the framework of the PURL initiative for the purchase of American weapons by NATO countries for Ukraine, funding for 4 aid packages has already been received, and the 5th and 6th packages are currently being coordinated with the American side, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, since August, our partners have financed several packages of American weapons for Ukraine:

  • Netherlands – 578 million dollars, 1st package;
    • Denmark, Norway, Sweden together – 495 million dollars, 2nd package;
      • Germany announced its intention to finance the 3rd package for 500 million dollars;
        • Canada – 4th package for 500 million dollars.

          The 5th and 6th packages are currently being coordinated with the American side. As of now, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Iceland, and Luxembourg have already declared their readiness to contribute to the future 5th package

          - Zelenskyy emphasized.

          The President noted that "our goal is to provide 1 billion dollars per month within the framework of the initiative to fully realize its potential."

          "The PURL initiative is a very valuable NATO mechanism that transforms allied support into tangible capabilities for Ukraine. It gives us the opportunity to purchase defensive weapons that are needed right now to save lives, including Patriot systems and other key American equipment, and is already providing real results," Zelenskyy emphasized.

          At the same time, the President expressed gratitude to each partner for such important contributions. "Together we are strengthening our defense and bringing closer a just and lasting peace," he emphasized.

          Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and the PURL program with NATO Secretary General after another Russian attack28.09.25, 16:52 • 3562 views

