Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and the PURL program with NATO Secretary General after another Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, thanked him for his support and informed him about today's Russian attack on Ukraine. The conversation also touched upon the PURL arms procurement program for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy conveyed to Mark Rutte that the enemy used attack drones and missiles, including ballistic ones, striking Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Grateful for the support. I told him about today's vile Russian attack – attack drones, missiles, including ballistic ones. — the president's post reads.

The leaders discussed the PURL program, which Ukraine considers an effective tool for purchasing weapons that genuinely protect the lives of citizens. Zelenskyy noted that the program is working successfully and negotiations are underway to expand it and involve other countries to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Recall

Earlier, Ukraine received the first military equipment provided for by the agreement between the US and NATO within the PURL program. The Trump administration confirmed that Ukraine would soon receive assistance from NATO allies from US warehouses.

A few days ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties discussed the expansion of the PURL program and the threats from the escalation of Russian aggression.