We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15111 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27382 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64156 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212847 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122098 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391226 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310179 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213643 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244166 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255065 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
News by theme

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

81-year-old Queen Silvia of Sweden underwent Hallux Valgus surgery. Due to this, all her meetings for the coming weeks have been cancelled, and she will be resting until Easter.

News of the World • 05:58 PM • 13605 views

A volcanic eruption has begun in Iceland after the evacuation of a town and spa resort

A volcanic eruption has occurred in southwestern Iceland, leading to the evacuation of the nearby town of Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon geothermal resort. The eruption was accompanied by earthquakes.

News of the World • April 1, 12:43 PM • 7524 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 29833 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587545 views

British Prime Minister announces new meetings to plan a "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine

Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.

War • March 22, 01:03 AM • 24234 views

U.S., Russia mull joint Arctic resource extraction - Bloomberg

The United States and Russia are in talks about possible cooperation on resource extraction in the Arctic. Washington sees this as a way to weaken ties between Moscow and Beijing, despite the concerns of NATO allies.

News of the World • February 26, 10:57 PM • 25639 views

EU plans to appoint a joint representative for Ukraine negotiations

Europe is considering the possibility of appointing a single representative for future negotiations on Ukraine from the EU and allied countries. The issue will be discussed at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6.

War • February 24, 03:38 PM • 106538 views

Mine clearance and manning of brigades in Ukraine: Icelandic Prime Minister tells what areas the funds are allocated for

The Icelandic government will double its defense support for Ukraine in 2025. The funds will be used to demine territories and equip Ukrainian brigades through a Danish initiative.

War • February 24, 03:14 PM • 19069 views

Council of Europe Secretary General: the future of Ukraine is the future of Europe

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said that Ukraine's future is inseparable from Europe.

War • February 24, 12:59 PM • 25302 views

Iceland to double defense support for Ukraine - Prime Minister

The Government of Iceland has decided to double its defense support for Ukraine in 2025. This was announced by Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir during the Support Ukraine Summit.

War • February 24, 12:17 PM • 32220 views

Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine and World Whale Day: what is being celebrated on February 16

On February 16, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Military Journalist, honoring the memory of fallen media professionals. Also today, the world celebrates Whale Day, drawing attention to the conservation of their population.

Society • February 16, 05:00 AM • 240198 views

“Ramstein” under the British chairmanship: new aid packages for Ukraine announced

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, the partners announced new military aid packages. Denmark donated an F-16, while other countries are allocating funds for drones, tanks, and air defense systems.

War • February 14, 12:29 AM • 55949 views

Pentagon chief explains why NATO should spend 5% of GDP on defense

U. S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel announced the need to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported this initiative, emphasizing the importance of increasing defense production.

War • February 13, 09:05 AM • 35179 views

Breaking records: the number of sexually transmitted infections is growing in Europe

In Europe, 100,000 new cases of gonorrhea were reported, up 31% from last year and 300% from 2014. The number of syphilis cases increased by 13% to 40,000.

Health • February 10, 04:55 PM • 28336 views

EU and NATO discuss Greenland strategy after Trump's announcement: plans for joint action with the US in the Arctic region

EU leaders support Denmark's territorial integrity and oppose US plans for Greenland. NATO proposes to increase its military presence in the Arctic region with the participation of its northern allies.

News of the World • February 4, 08:36 AM • 25227 views

NATO Secretary General justifies Trump's interest in Greenland

Mark Rutte called Trump's interest in Greenland logical and called for a stronger NATO presence in the far north. Denmark once again reminded that Greenland is not for sale, and most locals are against joining the United States.

News of the World • February 3, 02:27 PM • 26608 views

MFA spokesperson: military support for Ukraine should be strengthened - it is the only chance to force Russia to a just peace

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the US and EU need to increase military support for Ukraine. Ukraine also seeks to increase investment in the defense industry and build self-sufficiency.

War • January 23, 04:14 PM • 31367 views

8 countries join EU sanctions against Belarus for involvement in Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine supported the EU sanctions against Belarus. The restrictions apply to 26 citizens and 2 legal entities due to their involvement in the Russian aggression.

Politics • January 14, 03:21 PM • 30163 views

Baltic states prepare assistance to Moldova after gas supply cut-off - joint statement

Eight Nordic countries have announced their intention to increase assistance to Moldova after the suspension of Russian gas supplies on January 1, 2025. The NB8 countries praised the Moldovan authorities for their efforts to ensure energy stability.

Economy • January 8, 01:59 AM • 104574 views

Iceland provides Ukraine with $30 million in defense aid

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga held talks with Iceland's Foreign Minister. The parties discussed military assistance, investments in arms production, and support for humanitarian initiatives.

Politics • January 7, 11:59 AM • 21140 views

Sibiga discussed with the Foreign Minister of Iceland the increase of investment in arms production

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine discussed with his Icelandic counterpart the expansion of investments in arms production. Iceland has already allocated 2 million euros and will continue to support demining and energy infrastructure.

Politics • January 7, 11:24 AM • 22126 views

Restoration of whale populations will allow them to live up to 200 years - study

The study showed that commercial hunting has hidden the true life expectancy of large whales. Without human intervention, sperm whales, blue whales, and fin whales can live up to 200 years.

News of the World • January 2, 08:58 PM • 25970 views

Fans have determined the most important match of the Ukrainian national team in 2024

According to the results of the voting on the UAF social networks, the match against Iceland in the Euro 2024 playoff final was named the "Match of the Year". The victory over the Icelanders received 48.5% of the fans' votes.

Sports • December 24, 08:12 AM • 16408 views

Belgium announces increase in NATO Rapid Reaction Force: what is the country preparing for

Belgium plans to increase the number of troops in NATO to 1,500 in 2025. The country will also send F-16s to Iceland and return troops to the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

War • December 14, 03:24 AM • 104439 views

James Norton to defend Anglo-Saxon throne in new BBC series

The BBC has announced the historical drama "The King and the Conqueror" about the Battle of Hastings in 1066. Starring James Norton and Nikolaus Coster-Waldau, the premiere is scheduled for 2025.

Culture • December 6, 02:54 PM • 104281 views

Iceland's government has granted permission for whale hunting until 2029

The Icelandic government has issued permits to two companies to slaughter 426 whales annually until 2029. Hunting is allowed from mid-June to September for fin whales and whales in Minsk.

News of the World • December 6, 03:01 AM • 18979 views

Iceland holds early parliamentary elections due to the collapse of the coalition

Iceland is holding early parliamentary elections today after the collapse of the ruling coalition. About 270,000 voters will elect 63 deputies, and the results of voting are expected overnight.

News of the World • November 30, 03:07 PM • 21496 views

The countries of Northern Europe, the Baltic States and Poland announced increased support for Ukraine

At the summit in Hapsund, the heads of government of the Baltic states, Scandinavia and Poland announced the strengthening of military assistance to Ukraine. The participants supported the "Victory Plan of Ukraine" and promised to increase the supply of ammunition.

Politics • November 27, 11:22 PM • 18449 views

Kiper enlisted the support of France in the restoration of the Odessa region

Chairman of the Odessa RSA Oleg Kiper met with President of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'azur region Renault Muselier. The parties signed a memorandum of cooperation for 5 years and discussed support for the medical sector and The Superhumans project.

Economy • November 27, 03:33 PM • 19638 views