81-year-old Queen Silvia of Sweden underwent Hallux Valgus surgery. Due to this, all her meetings for the coming weeks have been cancelled, and she will be resting until Easter.
A volcanic eruption has occurred in southwestern Iceland, leading to the evacuation of the nearby town of Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon geothermal resort. The eruption was accompanied by earthquakes.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.
The United States and Russia are in talks about possible cooperation on resource extraction in the Arctic. Washington sees this as a way to weaken ties between Moscow and Beijing, despite the concerns of NATO allies.
Europe is considering the possibility of appointing a single representative for future negotiations on Ukraine from the EU and allied countries. The issue will be discussed at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6.
The Icelandic government will double its defense support for Ukraine in 2025. The funds will be used to demine territories and equip Ukrainian brigades through a Danish initiative.
Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said that Ukraine's future is inseparable from Europe.
The Government of Iceland has decided to double its defense support for Ukraine in 2025. This was announced by Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir during the Support Ukraine Summit.
On February 16, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Military Journalist, honoring the memory of fallen media professionals. Also today, the world celebrates Whale Day, drawing attention to the conservation of their population.
At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, the partners announced new military aid packages. Denmark donated an F-16, while other countries are allocating funds for drones, tanks, and air defense systems.
U. S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel announced the need to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported this initiative, emphasizing the importance of increasing defense production.
In Europe, 100,000 new cases of gonorrhea were reported, up 31% from last year and 300% from 2014. The number of syphilis cases increased by 13% to 40,000.
EU leaders support Denmark's territorial integrity and oppose US plans for Greenland. NATO proposes to increase its military presence in the Arctic region with the participation of its northern allies.
Mark Rutte called Trump's interest in Greenland logical and called for a stronger NATO presence in the far north. Denmark once again reminded that Greenland is not for sale, and most locals are against joining the United States.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the US and EU need to increase military support for Ukraine. Ukraine also seeks to increase investment in the defense industry and build self-sufficiency.
Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine supported the EU sanctions against Belarus. The restrictions apply to 26 citizens and 2 legal entities due to their involvement in the Russian aggression.
Eight Nordic countries have announced their intention to increase assistance to Moldova after the suspension of Russian gas supplies on January 1, 2025. The NB8 countries praised the Moldovan authorities for their efforts to ensure energy stability.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga held talks with Iceland's Foreign Minister. The parties discussed military assistance, investments in arms production, and support for humanitarian initiatives.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine discussed with his Icelandic counterpart the expansion of investments in arms production. Iceland has already allocated 2 million euros and will continue to support demining and energy infrastructure.
The study showed that commercial hunting has hidden the true life expectancy of large whales. Without human intervention, sperm whales, blue whales, and fin whales can live up to 200 years.
According to the results of the voting on the UAF social networks, the match against Iceland in the Euro 2024 playoff final was named the "Match of the Year". The victory over the Icelanders received 48.5% of the fans' votes.
Belgium plans to increase the number of troops in NATO to 1,500 in 2025. The country will also send F-16s to Iceland and return troops to the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.
The BBC has announced the historical drama "The King and the Conqueror" about the Battle of Hastings in 1066. Starring James Norton and Nikolaus Coster-Waldau, the premiere is scheduled for 2025.
The Icelandic government has issued permits to two companies to slaughter 426 whales annually until 2029. Hunting is allowed from mid-June to September for fin whales and whales in Minsk.
Iceland is holding early parliamentary elections today after the collapse of the ruling coalition. About 270,000 voters will elect 63 deputies, and the results of voting are expected overnight.
At the summit in Hapsund, the heads of government of the Baltic states, Scandinavia and Poland announced the strengthening of military assistance to Ukraine. The participants supported the "Victory Plan of Ukraine" and promised to increase the supply of ammunition.
Chairman of the Odessa RSA Oleg Kiper met with President of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'azur region Renault Muselier. The parties signed a memorandum of cooperation for 5 years and discussed support for the medical sector and The Superhumans project.