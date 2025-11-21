Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend

Winter landscapes are combined with intense journeys and struggles against the elements. Cold is not just a backdrop, but a test that hardens heroes and enhances the drama. Such stories are distinguished by their atmosphere, extreme conditions, and icy challenges that make adventures truly exciting. UNN offers a selection of films that you can watch in your free time.

Society of the Snow (2023)

A plane crash in the Andes becomes a turning point for 29 people who survived out of 45 passengers on a flight to Chile. At first, the flight was filled with laughter and optimism - after all, a close-knit rugby team was flying. But fate sharply changes their path: the plane crashes among the icy mountains, where there is no communication and no way to send an SOS.

Now only willpower sustains them. Limited food supplies, isolation, and uncertainty force them to understand: they can only survive together.

What will be revealed in people in such an extreme test? What inner strength will the struggle with nature require? And will everyone be destined to return home?

• Genre: Adventure, Biography;

• Country: Spain;

• Director: Juan Antonio Bayona;

• Actors: Enzo Vogrincic, Rafael Federman, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Esteban Bigliardi, Maxi De La Cruz.

Everest (2016)

A group of mountaineers with varying experience, accustomed to the most difficult routes, sets out to conquer the highest peak on the planet. Here, the temperature drops to minus forty, and there is so little oxygen that the body slowly begins to fade - this is how the altitude, equal to the flight level of a Boeing-747, works. They have clear deadlines: climb to the top and return before the body says "enough."

But no expedition is without dangers, and experience is sometimes powerless here. What to do when nature suddenly decides to set its own rules - and it's almost impossible to resist it, and there will be no help?

• Genre: adventure, drama, historical;

• Country: USA, Great Britain, Iceland;

• Director: Baltasar Kormákur;

• Actors: Jason Clarke, Thomas Wright M., Martin Henderson, Tom Goodman-Hill.

Arctic (2018)

A pilot, who miraculously survived a plane crash, sets up a temporary shelter from the wreckage of the plane and waits for rescuers. He is sure that his disappearance has already been noticed, and help will arrive soon. Huxley Overgaard tries to last a few days in harsh conditions, getting food and saving strength. And indeed - a helicopter soon appears, but something goes wrong, and it crashes nearby.

Running to the crash site, Huxley finds the only surviving passenger, severely injured and helpless. Now the responsibility for her life falls entirely on him, and he must reach the nearest settlement at all costs. But the path to salvation in these conditions will not be easy at all…

• Genre: drama, adventure;

• Country: USA, Iceland;

• Director: Joe Penna;

• Actors: Mads Mikkelsen, Maria Thelma Smáradóttir, Tintrinai Tihasuk.

Against the Ice (2022)

Ludvig Myliuss-Erichsen leads a Danish expedition and sets off for Greenland, but later all its participants disappear. Mikkelsen forms a new team of volunteers and sets off in the footsteps of the missing explorers. After several days of travel, he is forced to leave most of the people and continue the journey only with Iver Iversen. The harsh Greenlandic terrain tests them with wind, snow, and dangerous predators.

Unexpectedly, they find the last campsite of the previous expedition, but joy quickly turns to anxiety: the entries in the journal contain information that completely breaks their further plans. Will the travelers be able to unravel the fate of the missing team?

• Genre: adventure, drama, historical;

• Country: Iceland, Denmark;

• Directors: Peter Flinth;

• Actors: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, Thorsteinn Bachmann, Charles Dance, Linn Gallagher.

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Nels Coxman works as a snowplow driver and is respected by the townspeople - he was even named Man of the Year. He lives a quiet life with his beloved wife and son. But everything collapses when their child is killed by drug cartel members.

Overwhelmed by grief and anger, Nels decides to act alone: a series of mysterious reprisals against criminals begins in the quiet town. While the gangsters suspect each other, Coxman methodically hunts down cartel members, eliminating them one by one. The quiet snowplow driver imperceptibly turns into a vengeful hunter who cleans the city not only of snowdrifts but also of crime.

• Genre: action, drama, crime, thriller;

• Country: Great Britain, Norway, USA, Canada;

• Director: Hans Petter Moland;

• Actors: Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, Bradley Stryker, Michael Eklund, Domenick Lombardozzi, Nicholas Holmes, Jim Shield.