"Today we really had a team": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Iceland

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
05:28 AM • 982 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 16, 06:56 PM • 18583 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 36913 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 30512 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 56317 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 31890 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 36603 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 49332 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45512 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42452 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran halted uranium enrichment at all facilities after Israeli and US attacks - Foreign MinisterNovember 16, 08:09 PM • 4194 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 10217 views
US Treasury Secretary: Trump's $2,000 payments require congressional approvalNovember 16, 10:38 PM • 2982 views
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday Times12:53 AM • 5702 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growing02:59 AM • 17897 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 56317 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 53626 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 105249 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 89257 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 61265 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Scott Bessent
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iceland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 10251 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 30987 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 105249 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 39388 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 54957 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
Film

"Today we really had a team": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Iceland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhiy Rebrov commented on the victory over Iceland (2:0) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. He noted the team play and successful substitutions that helped achieve the result.

"Today we really had a team": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Iceland

In the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Iceland, the Ukrainian national team on the field "really was a team." This was stated after the game by the head coach of the "blue-yellows" Serhiy Rebrov, reports the Ukrainian Football Association, informs UNN.

Details

According to the specialist, he has no questions at all for the players who come to the national team.

Everyone works to the maximum. Today there really was a team, and I don't want to single out anyone

- Rebrov noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that even before the substitutions, his players had chances to score, "and we were a team focused on results."

Overall, I believe that the players who came off the bench were able to refresh the game. At the end of the match, we created very good chances and converted them

- commented the coach of the "blue-yellows".

At the same time, according to him, as he expected, the Icelanders played differently than in the first match (5:3 in favor of the Ukrainian national team - ed.).

"I believe this is our merit. We pressed, showed that we wanted to win. But they defended very tightly, it was difficult to find space. Chances arose mainly after long-range shots. After the substitutions, we were able to intensify the pressure, loaded the penalty area more - and this yielded results. But this is the merit of everyone. From the first minute, all the players gave their all to the game," Rebrov summarized.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team defeated Iceland 2-0 in the final match of the group stage of the European qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Goals were scored by Oleksandr Zubkov and Oleksiy Hutsulyak, securing Ukraine second place in Group D and now awaiting their first opponent in the play-off round.

Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers13.11.25, 23:46 • 99132 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Iceland
Ukraine