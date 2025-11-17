"Today we really had a team": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Iceland

In the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Iceland, the Ukrainian national team on the field "really was a team." This was stated after the game by the head coach of the "blue-yellows" Serhiy Rebrov, reports the Ukrainian Football Association, informs UNN.

According to the specialist, he has no questions at all for the players who come to the national team.

Everyone works to the maximum. Today there really was a team, and I don't want to single out anyone - Rebrov noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that even before the substitutions, his players had chances to score, "and we were a team focused on results."

Overall, I believe that the players who came off the bench were able to refresh the game. At the end of the match, we created very good chances and converted them - commented the coach of the "blue-yellows".

At the same time, according to him, as he expected, the Icelanders played differently than in the first match (5:3 in favor of the Ukrainian national team - ed.).

"I believe this is our merit. We pressed, showed that we wanted to win. But they defended very tightly, it was difficult to find space. Chances arose mainly after long-range shots. After the substitutions, we were able to intensify the pressure, loaded the penalty area more - and this yielded results. But this is the merit of everyone. From the first minute, all the players gave their all to the game," Rebrov summarized.

The Ukrainian national team defeated Iceland 2-0 in the final match of the group stage of the European qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Goals were scored by Oleksandr Zubkov and Oleksiy Hutsulyak, securing Ukraine second place in Group D and now awaiting their first opponent in the play-off round.

