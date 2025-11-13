Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Ukrainian national football team lost away to the French team in the penultimate round of qualification for the 2026 World Cup. This was reported by UNN.

The first half of the match at Paris's "Parc des Princes" was dominated by the hosts, however, Serhiy Rebrov's charges held their defense steadfastly - 0:0.

After the break, Didier Deschamps' team played even more aggressively, and in the 55th minute, this advantage materialized into a goal: Mbappé converted a penalty - 1:0.

In the 76th minute of the game, the French doubled their lead: Olise took advantage of mistakes in the "blue-yellows'" defense.

Seven minutes later, Mbappé scored a brace - 3:0. And in the 88th minute, Ekitike set the final score - 4:0 in favor of the French national team, which prematurely secured its place in the main part of the World Cup.

Thus, in the final round, in a nominally home match, which will take place on November 16 in Warsaw, Ukraine must defeat the Icelandic national team to continue the fight for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the play-off matches.

On the eve of the match, bookmakers gave a confident advantage to the French national team, on whose victory one could bet with odds of 1.2. The odds for Ukraine's victory were 13.8, and for a draw - 7.4.

