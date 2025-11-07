FIFA named the main contenders for the title of the best national football team coach of 2025

ukenru
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the "Abraham Accords" November 7, 01:37 AM
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details November 7, 03:02 AM
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanation November 7, 03:28 AM
GTA VI release postponed again 06:53 AM
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing 08:03 AM
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University 09:48 AM
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts 09:46 AM
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program 07:19 AM
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it? November 6, 02:11 PM
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators November 6, 01:00 PM
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing 08:03 AM
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year 07:49 AM
GTA VI release postponed again 06:53 AM
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood November 6, 07:34 AM
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams November 5, 03:25 PM
FIFA named the main contenders for the title of the best national football team coach of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

FIFA has announced the nominees for the best men's national team coach of 2025. Among them are Javier Aguirre, Roberto Martínez, Luis Enrique, Mikel Arteta, Hansi Flick, Enzo Maresca, and Arne Slot, who have won significant trophies.

FIFA named the main contenders for the title of the best national football team coach of 2025

FIFA has announced the main contenders for the title of best coach of a men's national football team in 2025. Among the nominees are coaches who have achieved historic victories throughout the year and led their teams to the highest trophies in club and international football. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fifa.

Details

Javier Aguirre, who is currently leading the Mexican national team in his third period, had a super successful year for the team. Under his leadership, Mexico won the CONCACAF Nations League for the first time in March, beating Panama 2-1 in the final in Los Angeles.

Four months later, the Mexicans defended their CONCACAF Gold Cup title for the first time since 2011, making a comeback against the USA in the final in Houston.

Roberto Martinez with Portugal also had an equally impressive year. His team became the first to win the UEFA Nations League for the second time.

The Portuguese defeated Denmark in the quarterfinals, Germany in the semifinals, and beat Spain in a penalty shootout, winning their next international trophy. And under the leadership of Luis Enrique, PSG had a historic season, winning Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Champions Trophy. The main event was the victory in the UEFA Champions League - the first in the club's history.

The Parisians crushed Inter 5-0 in the final and became the first French team to complete a continental treble. Enrique was also named Ligue 1 Manager of the Year by the French Professional Footballers' Association. Spaniard Mikel Arteta continued the development of Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League with the best defense in the championship and reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals for the first time in 16 years, before losing to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick brought the club a trio of domestic trophies - La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa, and also showed spectacular play with 102 goals scored in the season - the highest figure in the Spanish top division since 2017. The team reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Among the contenders is Enzo Maresca, who in his debut season with Chelsea won two titles - the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, where his team defeated Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and then beat PSG 3-0 in a memorable decisive match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

New Liverpool coach Arne Slot also made the list after leading the club to their 20th English championship, losing only one of their first 30 league matches.

On a personal level, he received the Premier League Manager of the Season award, as well as the Manager of the Year award from the League Managers Association. All nominees had an outstanding year, achieving significant success at club and international levels. The winner of The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2025 award will be announced during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.

Shakhtar defeated Icelandic Breidablik in the third round of the Conference League group stage. Goals were scored by Artem Bondarenko and Kauan Elias, securing a 2-0 victory. 

Alla Kiosak

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Mexico
Denmark
Spain
Germany
Portugal
United States
Los Angeles