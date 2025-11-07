FIFA named the main contenders for the title of the best national football team coach of 2025

FIFA has announced the main contenders for the title of best coach of a men's national football team in 2025. Among the nominees are coaches who have achieved historic victories throughout the year and led their teams to the highest trophies in club and international football. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fifa.

Details

Javier Aguirre, who is currently leading the Mexican national team in his third period, had a super successful year for the team. Under his leadership, Mexico won the CONCACAF Nations League for the first time in March, beating Panama 2-1 in the final in Los Angeles.

Four months later, the Mexicans defended their CONCACAF Gold Cup title for the first time since 2011, making a comeback against the USA in the final in Houston.

Roberto Martinez with Portugal also had an equally impressive year. His team became the first to win the UEFA Nations League for the second time.

The Portuguese defeated Denmark in the quarterfinals, Germany in the semifinals, and beat Spain in a penalty shootout, winning their next international trophy. And under the leadership of Luis Enrique, PSG had a historic season, winning Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Champions Trophy. The main event was the victory in the UEFA Champions League - the first in the club's history.

The Parisians crushed Inter 5-0 in the final and became the first French team to complete a continental treble. Enrique was also named Ligue 1 Manager of the Year by the French Professional Footballers' Association. Spaniard Mikel Arteta continued the development of Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League with the best defense in the championship and reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals for the first time in 16 years, before losing to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick brought the club a trio of domestic trophies - La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa, and also showed spectacular play with 102 goals scored in the season - the highest figure in the Spanish top division since 2017. The team reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Among the contenders is Enzo Maresca, who in his debut season with Chelsea won two titles - the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, where his team defeated Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and then beat PSG 3-0 in a memorable decisive match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

New Liverpool coach Arne Slot also made the list after leading the club to their 20th English championship, losing only one of their first 30 league matches.

On a personal level, he received the Premier League Manager of the Season award, as well as the Manager of the Year award from the League Managers Association. All nominees had an outstanding year, achieving significant success at club and international levels. The winner of The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2025 award will be announced during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.

Recall

Shakhtar defeated Icelandic Breidablik in the third round of the Conference League group stage. Goals were scored by Artem Bondarenko and Kauan Elias, securing a 2-0 victory.