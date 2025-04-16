FC Shakhtar Donetsk

Roman Yaremchuk became the champion of Greece, but this deprived Ukraine of a direct ticket to the Champions League 2025/2026. For
the first time since 2008/09, no Ukrainian club will play in the main stage.
«LNZ» will meet with «Shakhtar» in the first match of the 24th round of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League. Shakhtar's» unbeaten
streak has already lasted 6 games.
Donetsk "Shakhtar" announced the signing of the cat Stepan, who will play under number 7. Together with the club, the cat started
fundraising for M113 for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.
The draw for the semi-final of the Ukrainian Cup took place: Bukovyna will host Dynamo in Chernivtsi, and Polissya will play
Shakhtar in Zhytomyr. The final will take place on May 14 in Zhytomyr.
"Bukovyna", "Shakhtar", "Dynamo" and "Polissya" made it to the 1/2 of the Ukrainian Cup. The draw for the semi-finals will take
place on April 3, the basic day for the matches is April 23.