FC Shakhtar Donetsk

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 13046 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 50563 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 30948 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 35975 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 44097 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 82526 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 75825 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34989 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60246 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108633 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

News by theme

Ukraine national team striker Yaremchuk won “gold” of the Greek championship: why is this bad for Ukrainian clubs?

Roman Yaremchuk became the champion of Greece, but this deprived Ukraine of a direct ticket to the Champions League 2025/2026. For the first time since 2008/09, no Ukrainian club will play in the main stage.

Sports • April 14, 12:01 PM • 5696 views

"LNZ" will meet with "Shakhtar": opening of the next round of the UPL

«LNZ» will meet with «Shakhtar» in the first match of the 24th round of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League. Shakhtar's» unbeaten streak has already lasted 6 games.

Sports • April 11, 06:55 AM • 3458 views

“Shakhtar” “signed” the legendary cat Stepan

Donetsk "Shakhtar" announced the signing of the cat Stepan, who will play under number 7. Together with the club, the cat started fundraising for M113 for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Sports • April 9, 04:54 PM • 50593 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: draw results

The draw for the semi-final of the Ukrainian Cup took place: Bukovyna will host Dynamo in Chernivtsi, and Polissya will play Shakhtar in Zhytomyr. The final will take place on May 14 in Zhytomyr.

Sports • April 3, 12:57 PM • 8935 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Bukovyna", "Shakhtar", "Dynamo" and "Polissya" made it to the 1/2 of the Ukrainian Cup. The draw for the semi-finals will take place on April 3, the basic day for the matches is April 23.

Sports • April 2, 06:52 PM • 109532 views