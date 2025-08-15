Shakhtar's penalty shootout with Panathinaikos added to the disappointing statistics of Ukrainian clubs

Shakhtar's post-match penalty shootout against Panathinaikos (3:4) was the 12th for Ukrainian clubs in European competitions, which ended in their 8th defeat. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Premier League, according to UNN.

After the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League in Krakow between Shakhtar and Panathinaikos ended in a draw, the opponents had to take a penalty shootout. For Ukrainian clubs, this was the 12th football lottery, which ended in their 8th defeat. - the message says.

In total, Shakhtar has taken a match to a penalty shootout 4 times in European competitions, winning only once - in the 1/16 Europa League match against French Rennes in 2023.

Dynamo won both of their series, Chornomorets has one win and one loss, and Dnipro, Karpaty, Tavriya, and Kolos also lost once on penalties.

The draw in Krakow was a jubilee, 150th, for Ukrainian clubs at home in European competitions, including the 80th in the Europa League/UEFA Cup.

Although Polissya lost the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League to Paksi, they advanced to the next stage. And Talles Costa opened his goal tally in European competitions (in his 5th game) and became the author of the 40th goal of Ukrainian clubs against Hungarian representatives in all tournaments.

Conference League: Polissya loses to Paks, but advances to the playoffs