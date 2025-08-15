Shakhtar's penalty shootout with Panathinaikos added to the disappointing statistics of Ukrainian clubs

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
12:08 PM • 27042 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 27275 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 43893 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 31440 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 51953 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 32164 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 68145 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100233 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57916 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 203549 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.2m/s
36%
755mm
Popular news
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 15, 05:27 AM • 47475 views
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreementsAugust 15, 06:37 AM • 15577 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 81915 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 38995 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 12601 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 43893 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 39403 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 51953 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 82300 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 203549 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 81389 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 165184 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 113727 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 130236 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 178608 views
Actual
Football
Train
The New York Times
Starlink
BFM TV

Shakhtar's penalty shootout with Panathinaikos added to the disappointing statistics of Ukrainian clubs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

Shakhtar's post-match penalty shootout with Panathinaikos (3:4) became the 8th defeat for Ukrainian clubs in European competitions. In total, this is the 12th football lottery for Ukrainian teams.

Shakhtar's penalty shootout with Panathinaikos added to the disappointing statistics of Ukrainian clubs

Shakhtar's post-match penalty shootout against Panathinaikos (3:4) was the 12th for Ukrainian clubs in European competitions, which ended in their 8th defeat. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Premier League, according to UNN.

After the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League in Krakow between Shakhtar and Panathinaikos ended in a draw, the opponents had to take a penalty shootout. For Ukrainian clubs, this was the 12th football lottery, which ended in their 8th defeat.

- the message says.

In total, Shakhtar has taken a match to a penalty shootout 4 times in European competitions, winning only once - in the 1/16 Europa League match against French Rennes in 2023.

Dynamo won both of their series, Chornomorets has one win and one loss, and Dnipro, Karpaty, Tavriya, and Kolos also lost once on penalties.

The draw in Krakow was a jubilee, 150th, for Ukrainian clubs at home in European competitions, including the 80th in the Europa League/UEFA Cup.

Although Polissya lost the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League to Paksi, they advanced to the next stage. And Talles Costa opened his goal tally in European competitions (in his 5th game) and became the author of the 40th goal of Ukrainian clubs against Hungarian representatives in all tournaments.

Conference League: Polissya loses to Paks, but advances to the playoffs14.08.25, 22:34 • 4220 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Football
UEFA Europa League
Ukrainian Premier League
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
UEFA
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Kraków
Hungary
Ukraine