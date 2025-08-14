Conference League: Polissya loses to Paks, but advances to the playoffs

$41.510.09
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 27775 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 39586 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 38292 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 28789 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 32634 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 47993 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 157946 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 84656 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 82279 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 72416 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 40549 views
Israel launches E1 project: settlement expansion that could erase Palestinian statehoodAugust 14, 12:50 PM • 11504 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 33444 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 11874 views
Ukrainian railway workers were detained in Poland while intoxicated, having entered the country on a freight train05:30 PM • 7066 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Javier Milei
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 11977 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 105687 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 62003 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 81901 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 133179 views
Fox News
Facebook
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136

Conference League: Polissya loses to Paks, but advances to the playoffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Zhytomyr's Polissya lost to Hungarian Paks with a score of 2:1, but on aggregate (4:2) advanced to the Conference League playoffs. The next opponent for the Ukrainian team will be Italian Fiorentina.

Conference League: Polissya loses to Paks, but advances to the playoffs

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" lost to Hungarian "Paks" with a score of 2:1 in the third round of the Conference League qualification, but advanced further on aggregate, where they will meet Italian "Fiorentina" in the play-off round, UNN reports.

Details

"Polissya", which confidently defeated the Hungarians in the first match (3:0), started the match quite actively. Oleksandr Filippov had his chances, but the forward failed to convert them.

The well-known football rule played against the Zhytomyr team: "if you don't score, they score against you." This is exactly what happened in the 39th minute: after a corner kick, the "Polissya" defender failed to clear the ball far from his own penalty area, "Paks" winger Mario Zeke headed it to the goal area, where Janos Szabo, unmarked, sent the "leather" ball between Volynets' legs - 1:0.

Already at the beginning of the second half, "Paks" doubled their lead: Daniel Böde passed to Barna Toth in the center of the field, who carried the ball to the penalty area and shot into the far corner of the goal - 2:0 and 3:2 on aggregate.

However, "Polissya" did not close down, but started attacking as if they were losing on aggregate, which resulted in a goal scored at the end of the match: Oleksiy Hutsulyak passed to Tomer Yosefi, the Israeli turned and shot into the corner, but the "Paks" goalkeeper saved it, but Toledo Costa was the first to rebound, who sent the ball into the net on the second attempt - 2:1 and 4:2 on aggregate in favor of "Polissya".

Recall

"Polissya" will meet Italian "Fiorentina" in the play-off round of the Conference League.

Basic match dates: August 21 and 28. The Zhytomyr team will play the first match at home.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Italy
Hungary
Ukraine