Conference League: Polissya loses to Paks, but advances to the playoffs

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" lost to Hungarian "Paks" with a score of 2:1 in the third round of the Conference League qualification, but advanced further on aggregate, where they will meet Italian "Fiorentina" in the play-off round, UNN reports.

Details

"Polissya", which confidently defeated the Hungarians in the first match (3:0), started the match quite actively. Oleksandr Filippov had his chances, but the forward failed to convert them.

The well-known football rule played against the Zhytomyr team: "if you don't score, they score against you." This is exactly what happened in the 39th minute: after a corner kick, the "Polissya" defender failed to clear the ball far from his own penalty area, "Paks" winger Mario Zeke headed it to the goal area, where Janos Szabo, unmarked, sent the "leather" ball between Volynets' legs - 1:0.

Already at the beginning of the second half, "Paks" doubled their lead: Daniel Böde passed to Barna Toth in the center of the field, who carried the ball to the penalty area and shot into the far corner of the goal - 2:0 and 3:2 on aggregate.

However, "Polissya" did not close down, but started attacking as if they were losing on aggregate, which resulted in a goal scored at the end of the match: Oleksiy Hutsulyak passed to Tomer Yosefi, the Israeli turned and shot into the corner, but the "Paks" goalkeeper saved it, but Toledo Costa was the first to rebound, who sent the ball into the net on the second attempt - 2:1 and 4:2 on aggregate in favor of "Polissya".

Recall

"Polissya" will meet Italian "Fiorentina" in the play-off round of the Conference League.

Basic match dates: August 21 and 28. The Zhytomyr team will play the first match at home.