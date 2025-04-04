Poland plans to sign a $2 billion agreement with the United States for logistical support of Patriot systems. This will strengthen the country's air defenses.
Poland's Defense Minister has announced plans to adapt all civilian airports for military use. The country is modernizing 15 civilian airports, including expanding infrastructure and creating military zones.
The President of Ukraine met with the President of the European Council in Krakow to discuss the 16th package of sanctions against Russia. They discussed defense assistance and the development of weapons production in Ukraine.
A 45-year-old Albanian shot an 18-year-old Ukrainian in the neck in Novate Milanese. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker was detained for attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.
Oleksandr Usyk and his coach were detained at the airport in Krakow, refusing to board a plane to Spain. The situation was resolved with the help of the President of Ukraine, and Usyk commented on the incident on Instagram.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga spoke about the details of the release of Oleksandr Usyk at the airport in Krakow. On behalf of President Zelensky, the Ukrainian side responded promptly to the incident.
Oleksandr Usyk explained his detention at the Krakow airport as a misunderstanding. The boxer thanked Ukrainian diplomats for their support and expressed his respect for Polish law enforcement.
The President of Ukraine personally spoke with Oleksandr Usyk during his detention in Krakow. Zelensky instructed ministers to look into the incident and said that the boxer had already been released.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman announced an immediate reaction to the video of Oleksandr Usyk's detention in Krakow. The Consul General of Ukraine went to the airport, and Minister Sybiga appealed to his Polish counterpart to resolve the situation.
Kateryna Usyk stated that the situation with the detention of Oleksandr Usyk at the Krakow airport was not criminal. She assured that “everything is fine” and her husband will explain the circumstances of the incident himself.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was detained at the airport in Krakow. According to Jean Beleniuk, the reasons for the arrest and further actions against the athlete are currently unknown.
Oleksandr Fedorenko won silver in the individual kayak cross race at the European Youth Rowing Slalom Championships in Krakow. This is Ukraine's first medal in this discipline at the continental championship.
Three juveniles aged 15-17 were detained by Polish police for brutally attacking a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy in Zakrzówek, Krakow, cutting off his finger and causing serious injuries.