We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Poland has announced a $2 billion contract with the US to support Patriot

Poland plans to sign a $2 billion agreement with the United States for logistical support of Patriot systems. This will strengthen the country's air defenses.

News of the World • March 31, 11:56 AM • 17992 views

Poland adapts all civilian airports to military needs

Poland's Defense Minister has announced plans to adapt all civilian airports for military use. The country is modernizing 15 civilian airports, including expanding infrastructure and creating military zones.

News of the World • February 26, 05:10 AM • 28891 views

Zelenskyy discusses development of defense production with the President of the European Council

The President of Ukraine met with the President of the European Council in Krakow to discuss the 16th package of sanctions against Russia. They discussed defense assistance and the development of weapons production in Ukraine.

War • January 27, 03:49 PM • 31790 views

A man seriously wounded an 18-year-old Ukrainian in Italy

A 45-year-old Albanian shot an 18-year-old Ukrainian in the neck in Novate Milanese. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker was detained for attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.

Crimes and emergencies • October 7, 06:10 PM • 32239 views

Media: Usyk detained at Krakow airport due to “unfit for flight”

Oleksandr Usyk and his coach were detained at the airport in Krakow, refusing to board a plane to Spain. The situation was resolved with the help of the President of Ukraine, and Usyk commented on the incident on Instagram.

Society • September 18, 07:01 AM • 11052 views

Sibiga tells details of Oleksandr Usyk's release in Krakow

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga spoke about the details of the release of Oleksandr Usyk at the airport in Krakow. On behalf of President Zelensky, the Ukrainian side responded promptly to the incident.

Sports • September 17, 10:04 PM • 52263 views

Oleksandr Usyk about the incident in Krakow: “There was a misunderstanding”

Oleksandr Usyk explained his detention at the Krakow airport as a misunderstanding. The boxer thanked Ukrainian diplomats for their support and expressed his respect for Polish law enforcement.

Sports • September 17, 09:41 PM • 33232 views

"Usyk was released and no one is detaining him anymore", — Zelenskyi

The President of Ukraine personally spoke with Oleksandr Usyk during his detention in Krakow. Zelensky instructed ministers to look into the incident and said that the boxer had already been released.

Sports • September 17, 09:07 PM • 68152 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to Usyk's detention at Krakow airport

The Foreign Ministry spokesman announced an immediate reaction to the video of Oleksandr Usyk's detention in Krakow. The Consul General of Ukraine went to the airport, and Minister Sybiga appealed to his Polish counterpart to resolve the situation.

Sports • September 17, 08:55 PM • 67880 views

Usyk's wife comments on boxer's detention in Krakow

Kateryna Usyk stated that the situation with the detention of Oleksandr Usyk at the Krakow airport was not criminal. She assured that “everything is fine” and her husband will explain the circumstances of the incident himself.

Sports • September 17, 08:47 PM • 23683 views

Oleksandr Usyk arrested at Krakow airport

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was detained at the airport in Krakow. According to Jean Beleniuk, the reasons for the arrest and further actions against the athlete are currently unknown.

Sports • September 17, 08:06 PM • 59131 views

Ukrainian wins historic silver at the European Rowing Slalom Championships

Oleksandr Fedorenko won silver in the individual kayak cross race at the European Youth Rowing Slalom Championships in Krakow. This is Ukraine's first medal in this discipline at the continental championship.

Sports • August 17, 10:50 AM • 18919 views

"Finger cut off, head punctured": a brutal attack on a Ukrainian teenager in Poland

Three juveniles aged 15-17 were detained by Polish police for brutally attacking a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy in Zakrzówek, Krakow, cutting off his finger and causing serious injuries.

Crimes and emergencies • July 16, 09:29 AM • 25700 views