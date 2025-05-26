$41.510.01
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
09:30 AM • 5478 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

08:54 AM • 15916 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 22105 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

06:37 AM • 36336 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

06:19 AM • 56852 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 65005 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 76169 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239521 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356362 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 23, 02:43 PM • 393992 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 77746 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 73208 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 22660 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 38767 views

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

06:59 AM • 12713 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356362 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
May 23, 02:43 PM • 393992 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 346504 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 437586 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 515329 views
Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 138017 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239507 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 80833 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 75959 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 79043 views
Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Poland sent a note to the Russian Federation due to the desecration of the Katyn massacre memorial in Mednoye - Sikorsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Poland reacted to the desecration of the Katyn massacre memorial in Russian Mednoye. The Polish order and cross, which embody the Stalinist version of history, were removed from the monument.

Poland sent a note to the Russian Federation due to the desecration of the Katyn massacre memorial in Mednoye - Sikorsky

Russia received a note due to the state-initiated plunder of the monument to Polish prisoners of war, victims of the Katyn massacre in the Tver region. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, reports UNN with reference to Dzieje.

Details

Sikorski stressed that the destruction of the monument is the realization of the Stalinist version of the historical narrative.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the desecration of the monument to prisoners of war – victims of the Katyn massacre, buried at the Polish military cemetery in Medny, in the Russian Tver region. By the decision of the prosecutor's office of the Tver region, the bas-relief of the Polish military order "Virtuti Militari" and the Cross of the September campaign of 1939 were cut off from the cemetery monument.

Of course, this is, first of all, the embodiment of the Stalinist version of the historical narrative, and it is also one of the sources of Russian imperialism, so it is very dangerous. The note has already been handed over – said Sikorski.

Please remember that there is a big difference between monuments of gratitude and cemeteries and graves. Our crosses were on the grave of murdered Polish prisoners, prisoners of war in Medny - he added.

Sikorski was also asked about how Russia would react to the recent closure of its consulate in Krakow. In mid-May, Poland withdrew its consent to the operation of the Russian consulate in Krakow after allegations against the Russian special services of sabotage during a fire on Marywilsk Street, 44 in Warsaw.

We don't know yet, probably proportionally. Although it has no right to do so, because we do not set fire to shopping centers in Russia

 – answered the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind you

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, announced the withdrawal of consent to the operation of the Russian consulate in Krakow, after a statement about the involvement of the Russian special services in the arson of a shopping center in Warsaw,

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Radosław Sikorski
Kraków
Warsaw
Poland
