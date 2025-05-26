Russia received a note due to the state-initiated plunder of the monument to Polish prisoners of war, victims of the Katyn massacre in the Tver region. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, reports UNN with reference to Dzieje.

Details

Sikorski stressed that the destruction of the monument is the realization of the Stalinist version of the historical narrative.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the desecration of the monument to prisoners of war – victims of the Katyn massacre, buried at the Polish military cemetery in Medny, in the Russian Tver region. By the decision of the prosecutor's office of the Tver region, the bas-relief of the Polish military order "Virtuti Militari" and the Cross of the September campaign of 1939 were cut off from the cemetery monument.

Of course, this is, first of all, the embodiment of the Stalinist version of the historical narrative, and it is also one of the sources of Russian imperialism, so it is very dangerous. The note has already been handed over – said Sikorski.

Please remember that there is a big difference between monuments of gratitude and cemeteries and graves. Our crosses were on the grave of murdered Polish prisoners, prisoners of war in Medny - he added.

Sikorski was also asked about how Russia would react to the recent closure of its consulate in Krakow. In mid-May, Poland withdrew its consent to the operation of the Russian consulate in Krakow after allegations against the Russian special services of sabotage during a fire on Marywilsk Street, 44 in Warsaw.

We don't know yet, probably proportionally. Although it has no right to do so, because we do not set fire to shopping centers in Russia – answered the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind you

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, announced the withdrawal of consent to the operation of the Russian consulate in Krakow, after a statement about the involvement of the Russian special services in the arson of a shopping center in Warsaw,