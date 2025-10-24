Provocations by Polish fans at the Shakhtar - Legia match: Ukraine's ambassador reacted

$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 3608 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 10710 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 16130 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 15881 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31360 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 23272 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 19174 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27314 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69687 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Popular news
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv regionOctober 24, 07:48 AM • 45996 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussedOctober 24, 07:50 AM • 48928 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideoOctober 24, 09:56 AM • 36285 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 26278 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 25389 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 4396 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft

12:47 PM • 31365 views
12:47 PM • 31365 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 25523 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 26409 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?

October 24, 06:00 AM • 69689 views
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69689 views
UNN Lite
Provocations by Polish fans at the Shakhtar - Legia match: Ukraine's ambassador reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1282 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, commented on the provocative banners displayed by Polish fans at the Shakhtar and Legia match, calling them unrelated to sports. He expressed gratitude to Poland for supporting Ukrainian athletes, despite the incident.

Provocations by Polish fans at the Shakhtar - Legia match: Ukraine's ambassador reacted

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar stated that the provocations by Polish fans during the second round match of the Conference League between Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Warsaw "Legia" have no relation to the sporting event or team support, and therefore it is difficult to understand the motives behind such a provocation. Bodnar wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

On October 23, 2025, in Krakow, during the match "Shakhtar Donetsk" – "Legia Warsaw" within the group stage of the Conference League, provocative banners were displayed in the stands of the "Legia Warsaw" club fans, which have no relation to the sporting event or team support. While respecting the right of Polish fans to express their opinion, it is difficult to understand the motives of such a provocation. Is it done to overshadow Poland's sincere help to Ukrainians who have found refuge from the war, or is it an attempt to drown out words of gratitude from Ukrainian athletes with negativity, or is it a desire to distract attention from the real threat from Russia, including for Poland?

- Bodnar wrote.

He emphasized that "despite everything, I will not stop thanking Poland for supporting Ukrainian athletes and Ukrainian sports since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression."

According to the Polish publication Weszlo, the football club "Wisła", whose stadium hosted the nominally home match for "Shakhtar", helped "Legia" fans carry a flag with the inscription "We remember Volyn".

Before the match, the Ukrainian club opposed the display of the banner in the guest sector. Polish fans announced that they would protest the match and not come to the stadium, but "Wisła", whose arena "Shakhtar" plays in, intervened.

Officials of the Krakow club "Wisła", including those responsible for stadium security, quickly contacted representatives of Donetsk "Shakhtar" and, through verbal arguments, convinced them that the flag "We remember Volyn" should be displayed at the stadium. What were the arguments? Simple ones – that this is historical truth that cannot be hidden and harms no one; it is simply a statement of fact.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that "Shakhtar" understood this and agreed to allow the flag in the guest section of the stadium. "Legia" Warsaw fans soon began to fill the stands.

Addition

During the second-round match of the Conference League between Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Warsaw "Legia", in which the "miners" lost in the last seconds, "Legia" ultras tried to bring a banner about the Volyn tragedy with the inscription "We remember Volyn" into the stadium stands.

During the match, "Legia" fans chanted: "F*** UPA and Bandera", as well as "Shakhtar from Donetsk - old Soviet whore".

Shakhtar's goalkeeper Kyrylo Fesyun called the Polish fans "scum" after the match.

I only saw them in the stands around the fortieth minute. I heard something, a few phrases, well, that. Scum, to be honest. Not very nice.

- said Fesyun.

Provocations and a conceded goal in the last seconds: Shakhtar loses to Legia in the Conference League23.10.25, 22:02 • 3604 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

