Provocations and a conceded goal in the last seconds: Shakhtar loses to Legia in the Conference League

Donetsk "Shakhtar" lost to Polish "Legia" in a dramatic match in the second round of the Conference League group stage in the last seconds, reports UNN.

"Shakhtar" conceded a goal already in the 16th minute: Isake Silva got tangled with the ball in the center of the field, which Rafał Augustyniak took away, the latter decided not to delay the attack, but to shoot from outside the penalty area. The ball hit exactly the top corner of Kyrylo Fesyun's goal - 1:0.

Already in the second half, the "miners" managed to equalize: Yukhym Konoplya softly crossed from the flank to the head of Luca Meirelles, who sent the ball into the net - 1:1.

In the third added minute out of four, the Donetsk midfielder earned a dangerous free kick right on the edge of the penalty area, which Augustyniak successfully executed: the Polish midfielder powerfully shot into the top corner, where Fesyun was.

The final whistle recorded the victory of the Polish club - 2:1.

"Shakhtar": Fesyun, Konoplya (Tobias, 84), Gram, Matviyenko, Azarov, Marlon (Nazaryna, 77), Bondarenko (Bondarenko, 59), Izaki, Shved (Ferreira, 59), Eginaldu (Neverton, 59), Meirelles.

"Legia": Tobiasz, Wszołek, Kwiatkowski, Kapuadi, Reka, Urbański (Kapustka, 59), Augustyniak, Elitim (Urbański, 85), Hodyna (85 Zhevlakov), Rajović (Čolak, 59), Krasniki (Stojanović, 67)

The match was remembered not only for the goals, but also for provocations from Polish fans.

Legia ultras tried to bring a banner about the Volyn tragedy with the inscription "We remember Volyn" to the stadium stands.

During the match, Legia fans shouted: "F*** UPA and Bandera", as well as "Shakhtar from Donetsk - an old Soviet whore".

