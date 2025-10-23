Provocations and a conceded goal in the last seconds: Shakhtar loses to Legia in the Conference League

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:55 PM • 10517 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 13494 views
Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 17136 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 29226 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 25731 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 43274 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 38248 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 33830 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12877 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15308 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.9m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhotoOctober 23, 12:16 PM • 29372 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 27687 views
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideoOctober 23, 01:02 PM • 14003 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 16503 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 21998 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 22054 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 43274 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 38248 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 33830 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 40858 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 13780 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 16547 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 27733 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 38047 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 57603 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Series

Provocations and a conceded goal in the last seconds: Shakhtar loses to Legia in the Conference League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Donetsk "Shakhtar" lost to Polish "Legia" with a score of 2:1 in the Conference League. The match was marked by provocations from Polish fans and a decisive goal in the last seconds.

Provocations and a conceded goal in the last seconds: Shakhtar loses to Legia in the Conference League

Donetsk "Shakhtar" lost to Polish "Legia" in a dramatic match in the second round of the Conference League group stage in the last seconds, reports UNN.

Details

"Shakhtar" conceded a goal already in the 16th minute: Isake Silva got tangled with the ball in the center of the field, which Rafał Augustyniak took away, the latter decided not to delay the attack, but to shoot from outside the penalty area. The ball hit exactly the top corner of Kyrylo Fesyun's goal - 1:0.

Already in the second half, the "miners" managed to equalize: Yukhym Konoplya softly crossed from the flank to the head of Luca Meirelles, who sent the ball into the net - 1:1.

In the third added minute out of four, the Donetsk midfielder earned a dangerous free kick right on the edge of the penalty area, which Augustyniak successfully executed: the Polish midfielder powerfully shot into the top corner, where Fesyun was.

The final whistle recorded the victory of the Polish club - 2:1.

"Shakhtar": Fesyun, Konoplya (Tobias, 84), Gram, Matviyenko, Azarov, Marlon (Nazaryna, 77), Bondarenko (Bondarenko, 59), Izaki, Shved (Ferreira, 59), Eginaldu (Neverton, 59), Meirelles.

"Legia": Tobiasz, Wszołek, Kwiatkowski, Kapuadi, Reka, Urbański (Kapustka, 59), Augustyniak, Elitim (Urbański, 85), Hodyna (85 Zhevlakov), Rajović (Čolak, 59), Krasniki (Stojanović, 67)

The match was remembered not only for the goals, but also for provocations from Polish fans.

Legia ultras tried to bring a banner about the Volyn tragedy with the inscription "We remember Volyn" to the stadium stands.

During the match, Legia fans shouted: "F*** UPA and Bandera", as well as "Shakhtar from Donetsk - an old Soviet whore". 

Lionel Messi extended his contract with Inter Miami before the World Cup23.10.25, 20:59 • 1308 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
War in Ukraine
Matviyenko Mykola Oleksandrovych
Donetsk
Poland