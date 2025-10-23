Lionel Messi extended his contract with Inter Miami before the World Cup

Lionel Messi has signed a three-year contract extension with Inter Miami. Thus, one of the best football players remains in the USA as the country prepares to host the World Cup next year, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The team posted a video on social media X of Messi signing a new contract with the club, with the caption "HE'S HOME." The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will remain with the team until 2028, Inter Miami said.

Messi, who was the top scorer in MLS this season with 29 goals, is expected to participate in the playoffs starting Friday.

Lionel Messi first signed a 2.5-year contract with the Major League Soccer team in July 2023, immediately after winning the World Cup with the Argentine national team.

The new contract will allow Messi, considered one of the greatest players of all time, to continue playing competitive football until the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, several games of which are scheduled to be held in Miami.

The 38-year-old footballer is credited with fueling interest in the sport in the US, leading to a sharp increase in the valuations of Inter Miami and the league as a whole. Largely due to the so-called "Messi mania," Inter Miami is currently valued at approximately $1.2 billion, making it the second most valuable team in the league, according to Forbes.

Inter Miami plans to move to Miami Freedom Park – a large private stadium that includes a 25,000-seat stadium – at the start of the 2026 season.

Addition

Lionel Messi scored two goals in his last home World Cup qualifier, leading Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Venezuela. Argentina tops the qualifying table and has secured its participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer in World Cup qualifiers in football history.