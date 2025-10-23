"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League

Today, October 23, Ukrainian clubs will play their matches in the Conference League. In the second round of the group stage, Donetsk "Shakhtar" will meet with Polish "Legia", and Kyiv "Dynamo" will visit Turkish "Samsunspor". UNN tells about the teams' condition before the match, who are the bookmakers' favorites, and where to watch the matches.

"Shakhtar" - "Legia"

Donetsk "Shakhtar" will play its second match in the Conference League against Polish "Legia". The match at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow (Poland) will start at 7:45 PM Kyiv time.

The "Miners" secured a minimal victory in the first round of the Conference League against Scottish "Aberdeen" - 3:2, and are currently in 11th place.

"Legia", on the other hand, minimally lost to Turkish "Samsunspor" (1:0) at the start of the tournament, with whom Kyiv "Dynamo" will play in this round.

The teams have met only twice - in the Champions League qualification in 2006. Then the "Miners" won twice with minimal victories - 3:2 and 1:0.

Alisson, Lassina Traoré, and Ivan Petryak will not be able to help the Donetsk team in this match.

Arda Turan's team is not having the best period of the season, having suffered a crushing defeat in the last UPL matches against LNZ (1:4) and failing to beat "Polissya" (0:0).

"Legia" also cannot boast of high results. In the last five matches, the team won twice and lost three times.

FC "Legia"

The main referee of the match between the "Miners" and Polish "Legia" will be Portuguese Gustavo Correia. His assistants will be Andre Dias and Tiago Costa. The reserve referee is Cláudio Pereira.

Andre Narciso will be responsible for VAR, assisted by Bruno Esteves.

The main Portuguese referee has not officiated Ukrainian clubs, but he worked at the match of the Ukrainian youth national team against England in October 2023.

Gustavo Correia - main referee of the match

"Samsunspor" - "Dynamo"

In the second round of the main stage of the Conference League, "Dynamo"'s opponent will be Turkish "Samsunspor".

The game will take place at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadium in Samsun, starting at 10:00 PM Kyiv time.

Kyiv "Dynamo", unlike "Shakhtar", started their performance in the Conference League unsuccessfully, losing to English "Crystal Palace" - 2:0.

Dynamo started their Conference League campaign with a defeat against Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, "Samsunspor", as already mentioned, defeated Polish "Legia" - 1:0.

Kyiv "Dynamo" has had an unsuccessful run in the last five matches, drawing 4 times in the UPL and, as already mentioned, losing to "Crystal Palace". "Samsunspor" is also not having its best period, but has better results - 2 wins and three draws in the last five matches.

Earlier, Kyiv's head coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi announced that Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Kristian Bilovar, Angel Torres, and Vladyslav Dubinchak would not be able to help the team in the match.

Regarding the game, unfortunately, we have a full infirmary. And as of today, all those players you named cannot help us. Also, Zakharchenko and Ponomarenko were given to the U19 team so that they could get practice in today's UEFA Youth League match. By the way, they won 1:0 - said Shovkovskyi.

Referees from Iceland, led by 36-year-old Ivar Orri Kristjánsson, will officiate the match between Turkish "Samsunspor" and Kyiv "Dynamo".

Assistant referees – Birkir Sigurðarson, Gylfi Már Sigurðsson. Fourth official – Vilhjálmur Þorláksson (all – Iceland). VAR referee – Manuel Schüttengruber (Austria). Assistant VAR referee – Alexander Harkam (Austria)

Orri Kristjánsson - main referee of the match

Interesting facts

The match between "Shakhtar" and "Legia" will be the 300th match in all official European tournaments.

Shakhtar played its first European Cup match on September 15, 1976, when in the 1/32 finals of the UEFA Cup in Donetsk, the team led by coach Volodymyr Salkov defeated Berlin "Dynamo" (3:0), and the debut goal of the "Miners" in the international arena was scored by Volodymyr Rogovsky, who, unfortunately, died at the age of 68 on March 8, 2022, in then-occupied Kherson.

Volodymyr Rogovsky - author of Shakhtar's first goal in European Cups

In total, in 299 European matches, "Shakhtar" has 129 wins, 64 draws, and 106 losses. The best European Cup scorer of the "orange-blacks" is Brazilian forward Luiz Adriano (32 goals).

Luiz Adriano - Shakhtar's best European Cup scorer

Bookmakers' favorite

In addition to unconvincing results, chaos reigns in the "Legia" camp, which affects the team's preparation. According to Polish media, head coach Edward Iordănescu resigned. On October 20, the club's sports director Freddy Bonic announced that the Romanian specialist would remain.

It was reported that Iordănescu's coaching staff canceled training before the match with "Shakhtar", giving the players a day off.

Edward Iordănescu - head coach of "Legia"

Given this, bookmakers favor "Shakhtar", whose victory can be bet on with odds of 1.7. For "Legia" to win - 4.3, and for a draw - 4.2.

At the same time, in the match "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo", bookmakers give, albeit a slight, advantage to the Turkish team - a win is estimated at 2.09. "Dynamo"'s victory is estimated with odds of 3.5, and a draw can be bet on with odds of 3.4.

Where to watch

Both matches can be watched on the MEGOGO media service with an active subscription.