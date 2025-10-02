$41.220.08
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 22518 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 25878 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 17380 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 20053 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 25057 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 29356 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30834 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27346 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 51609 views
Publications
Exclusives
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Mette Frederiksen
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Turkey
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Forbes
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Dynamo started their Conference League campaign with a defeat against Crystal Palace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

Dynamo will play their next match away against Turkish Samsunspor on October 23, while Crystal Palace will host Cypriot AEK at home.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" started with a defeat against "Crystal Palace" in the main stage of the Conference League. Daniel Muñoz and Eddie Nketiah scored one goal in each half, UNN reports.

Details

"Dynamo" conceded the first goal in the middle of the first half while being a man down: after a cross from the left flank, Taras Mykhavko harshly crashed into Maxence Lacroix, and while the coaching staff of the "white-blues" was preparing a substitution, Yeremi Pino delivered a cross to the far post, where Daniel Muñoz was highest of all, sending the ball into Ruslan Neshcheret's net - 1:0.

In the 58th minute, Pino beat Volodymyr Brazhko on the left flank, ran along the byline and crossed to the goal area, where Eddie Nketiah outran Aliou Tiare and tapped the ball into the net behind Neshcheret - 0:2.

In the 76th minute, Crystal Palace midfielder Borna Sosa received a second warning and left his team a man down, but even playing with ten men, the Londoners managed to hold on to the result.

Dynamo will play their next match away against Turkish "Samsunspor" on October 23, and "Crystal Palace" will host Cypriot "AEK" at home.

It should be noted that at 10:00 PM, the match involving Donetsk "Shakhtar" began, who visited Scottish "Aberdeen". Currently, the score in the match is 1:0 in favor of the Scottish team. Jesper Karlsson scored a goal from a penalty kick.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Scotland
Turkey
Cyprus