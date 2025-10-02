Dynamo started their Conference League campaign with a defeat against Crystal Palace

Kyiv's "Dynamo" started with a defeat against "Crystal Palace" in the main stage of the Conference League. Daniel Muñoz and Eddie Nketiah scored one goal in each half, UNN reports.

Details

"Dynamo" conceded the first goal in the middle of the first half while being a man down: after a cross from the left flank, Taras Mykhavko harshly crashed into Maxence Lacroix, and while the coaching staff of the "white-blues" was preparing a substitution, Yeremi Pino delivered a cross to the far post, where Daniel Muñoz was highest of all, sending the ball into Ruslan Neshcheret's net - 1:0.

In the 58th minute, Pino beat Volodymyr Brazhko on the left flank, ran along the byline and crossed to the goal area, where Eddie Nketiah outran Aliou Tiare and tapped the ball into the net behind Neshcheret - 0:2.

In the 76th minute, Crystal Palace midfielder Borna Sosa received a second warning and left his team a man down, but even playing with ten men, the Londoners managed to hold on to the result.

Dynamo will play their next match away against Turkish "Samsunspor" on October 23, and "Crystal Palace" will host Cypriot "AEK" at home.

It should be noted that at 10:00 PM, the match involving Donetsk "Shakhtar" began, who visited Scottish "Aberdeen". Currently, the score in the match is 1:0 in favor of the Scottish team. Jesper Karlsson scored a goal from a penalty kick.

"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference League