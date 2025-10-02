"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference League

On Thursday, October 2, Ukrainian clubs will begin their first-round matches of the main stage of the 2025/26 Conference League season. Kyiv's "Dynamo" will host English "Crystal Palace" in Poland, and Donetsk's "Shakhtar" will visit Scottish "Aberdeen". Where to watch the matches, who are the bookmakers' favorites, UNN will tell.

"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace"

In the first match of the main round of the Conference League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" will play against English "Crystal Palace". The match will take place in Lublin, Poland, at the Motor Lublin Arena, where "Dynamo" will be the nominal host. The match starts at 19:45 Kyiv time.

This will be the first ever match between these teams.

Referees from Belgium, led by 31-year-old Lothar D'Hondt, will officiate the match.

Lothar D'Hondt - chief referee of the match

He will be assisted on the field by:

assistant referees – Roman Devillers, Nico Claes;

fourth official – Wesley De Cremer;

VAR referee – Jan Boterberg;

assistant VAR referee – Nathan Verboomen;

referee observer – Mattias Gestranius (Finland);

UEFA delegate – Charles Schaack (Luxembourg).

Interestingly, he was initially supposed to play in the Europa League. "Crystal Palace", which was initially supposed to participate in the tournament, was transferred to the Conference League by UEFA's decision due to a common owner with the French club "Olympique Lyonnais", which also received the right to participate in the Europa League, and therefore "Crystal Palace" took the place of "Nottingham Forest".

It should be noted that in this match, the English will not be helped by goalkeeper Walter Benítez, defender Chadi Riad, as well as midfielders Cheik Doukouré and Truax Caleb.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the "white-blues" will not be helped by defender Denys Popov, as well as midfielders Mykola Mykhailenko and Vladyslav Kabaiev.

Bookmakers favor the English in this match - odds 1.6. For Dynamo's success - 5.1, and for a draw - 4.2.

The most anticipated result is a 1-0 victory for the English team. The odds for such a result are 6.30.

"Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar"

Shakhtar will begin their Conference League journey away to Scottish Aberdeen at 22:00 at Pittodrie Stadium.

The Donetsk team entered the tournament after defeating Swiss Servette, while the Scots entered the Conference League after failing to qualify for the Europa League – in the first match against Steaua, the team played more than a half with a numerical advantage, but only managed to salvage a draw (2:2), and Aberdeen lost the return match 0:3.

Croatian Duje Strukan has been appointed as the chief referee for the match.

Duje Strukan - chief referee

He will be assisted on the lines by Alen Jakšić and Marjan Tomaš, with Ante Terzić serving as the fourth official.

Fran Jović and Ante Culjak will serve as VAR referees. The entire crew represents Croatia.

It should be noted that in this match, the "miners" will not be helped by forward Eginaldo, who was injured back in August. The participation of defender Danylo Udod is also questionable.

As with "Dynamo", "Shakhtar" has never met "Aberdeen" before, but "Dnipro" met a team from Scotland twice in 2007. This happened in the qualification for the UEFA Cup (as the Europa League was then called). The first match between these teams ended in a goalless draw, and the second - 1:1, which allowed "Aberdeen" to advance on the away goals rule.

Bookmakers consider the Ukrainian club to be the favorite in the upcoming confrontation. You can bet on Shakhtar's victory with odds of 1.56. A draw - 4.95. The Scottish team's win - 6.10.

The most anticipated result is a 2-0 victory for the miners. The odds for such a result are 4.18.

Where to watch

Both matches will be broadcast live by the MEGOGO media service.

