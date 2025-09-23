Zinchenko officially included in Nottingham Forest's Europa League squad

$41.380.13
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 11008 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 10733 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 34501 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 31353 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 32426 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 47147 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 47974 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44195 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69257 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 29167 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 25588 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 11240 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 15060 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 12188 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 10988 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 12282 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 25714 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 29282 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 34473 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 3470 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 71373 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 33921 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 49489 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 100972 views
Zinchenko officially included in Nottingham Forest's Europa League squad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko has been officially included in Nottingham Forest's squad for the Europa League group stage. This happened after defender Ola Aina was ruled out for 2-3 months due to a hamstring injury.

Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko has been officially included in Nottingham Forest's squad for the Europa League group stage after the 'Forest' full-back Ola Aina was ruled out due to injury. This was reported on the UEFA website, according to UNN.

Details

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been included in Nottingham's official squad, while Ola Aina has been excluded due to an injury the defender sustained in a match for the Nigerian national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa.

Aina suffered a hamstring injury and is out for 2-3 months.

Addition

On September 1, Oleksandr Zinchenko moved from London's Arsenal to Nottingham Forest on loan until the summer of 2026.

Initially, Zinchenko was not included in Nottingham's squad for the Europa League group stage.

UEFA limited the team to only 22 players, not 25. The reason for the reduced squad was a rule requiring the inclusion of at least four academy graduates who had spent a minimum of three years at the club between the ages of 15 and 21.

Nottingham Forest had only one such player, which meant the squad had to be reduced, and Zinchenko was left out.

Interestingly, Nottingham Forest was not initially supposed to play in the Europa League, but to start their European campaign in the Conference League. FA Cup winner Crystal Palace, who was initially supposed to participate in the tournament, was moved to the Conference League by UEFA's decision due to a common owner with the French club Olympique Lyonnais, who also qualified for the Europa League.

Crystal Palace's place in the general stage of the tournament went to Nottingham Forest, who were the highest-placed team in the Premier League among clubs that failed to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League.

Recall

In August, a draw took place in Monaco, as a result of which Donetsk Shakhtar and Kyiv Dynamo learned their opponents in the group stage of the Conference League in the 2025/2026 season.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

