Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilities

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a telephone conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. This was reported on the website of the Ukrainian foreign ministry, informs UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, he informed his colleague about Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukraine and emphasized that sustained international solidarity and pressure on Russia remain crucial for achieving a just and lasting peace.

We appreciate Australia's unwavering support for Ukraine, including this month's new military aid package and contribution to the NATO PURL initiative. - said the Foreign Minister.

He added that the parties coordinated "further steps to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and its self-sufficiency."

Recall

In early December, the Australian government announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth 95 million Australian dollars. It includes contributions to PURL and the Drone Coalition, as well as military equipment.

