Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilities

December 23, 03:52 PM • 13845 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 24970 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 32043 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 40621 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 29857 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 34630 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 19216 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18272 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23800 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39200 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Drunk commanders and catastrophic losses: ATESH reveals critical situation in Russia's 74th regiment in ZaporizhzhiaDecember 23, 06:36 PM • 6036 views
Enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Chernihiv, residents are being evacuatedDecember 23, 06:54 PM • 5788 views
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNSDecember 23, 09:21 PM • 5776 views
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperationDecember 23, 09:42 PM • 4014 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideo12:39 AM • 6106 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 32043 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 23541 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 40620 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 34630 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 93647 views
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 24500 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 23216 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 26923 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 28994 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 51585 views
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong another Russian attack and emphasized the importance of international solidarity. The parties coordinated further steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, noting a new package of military aid from Australia.

Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilities

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a telephone conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. This was reported on the website of the Ukrainian foreign ministry, informs UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, he informed his colleague about Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukraine and emphasized that sustained international solidarity and pressure on Russia remain crucial for achieving a just and lasting peace.

We appreciate Australia's unwavering support for Ukraine, including this month's new military aid package and contribution to the NATO PURL initiative.

- said the Foreign Minister.

He added that the parties coordinated "further steps to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and its self-sufficiency."

Recall

In early December, the Australian government announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth 95 million Australian dollars. It includes contributions to PURL and the Drone Coalition, as well as military equipment.

I am not going to change the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine - Zelenskyy22.12.25, 18:41

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Andriy Sybiha
NATO
Australia
Ukraine