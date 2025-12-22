I am not going to change the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not plan to change the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine neither today, nor tomorrow, nor the day after tomorrow. He emphasized that they work as a team, refuting rumors about personnel changes.
I am not going to change the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, neither today nor tomorrow. Just in case, I will say that not the day after tomorrow either. That is, I generally said that we work as a team.
People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak previously stated that personnel changes are expected in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Serhiy Kyslytsia will become the new head of the diplomatic department, and the current head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, will take the post of ambassador to Poland.