04:37 PM • 1118 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 12390 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 12203 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 14512 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 17537 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 17941 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 18711 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 16995 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13119 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12259 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
I am not going to change the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not plan to change the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine neither today, nor tomorrow, nor the day after tomorrow. He emphasized that they work as a team, refuting rumors about personnel changes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not plan to change the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

I am not going to change the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, neither today nor tomorrow. Just in case, I will say that not the day after tomorrow either. That is, I generally said that we work as a team.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak previously stated that personnel changes are expected in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Serhiy Kyslytsia will become the new head of the diplomatic department, and the current head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, will take the post of ambassador to Poland.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
The Diplomat
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland