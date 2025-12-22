I am not going to change the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not plan to change the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

I am not going to change the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, neither today nor tomorrow. Just in case, I will say that not the day after tomorrow either. That is, I generally said that we work as a team. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak previously stated that personnel changes are expected in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Serhiy Kyslytsia will become the new head of the diplomatic department, and the current head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, will take the post of ambassador to Poland.