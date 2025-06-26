The wealth of the world's 3,000 billionaires has grown by $6. 5 trillion in a decade, equivalent to 14.6% of global production. The
richest 1% earned $33.9 trillion, which could overcome global poverty 22 times.
13-year-old Arabella Kushner surprised with her dress choice for a visit to the White House, wearing her mother Ivanka Trump's
outfit worth over $2,000. This stylish look was chosen for the swearing-in ceremony of her grandfather Charles Kushner as the US
Ambassador to France and Monaco.
The European Union has added Monaco to the list of countries with a high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing. Russia
was again not included in the updated list.
Formula 1 updates the calendar for 2026: 24 stages, start in Australia, return of Madrid with a new track instead of Imola. New
technical regulations and environmentally friendly fuel.
Brussels lawmakers are looking for ways to increase financial pressure on Russia. Most members of the European Parliament are in
favor of including Russia in the list of countries with weak control over money laundering.
The court has seized the assets of the son of the former president of JSC "Motor Sich" in the amount of half a billion hryvnias. Among the blocked property are dozens of company objects, workshops and shares.