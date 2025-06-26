$41.850.05
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 3630 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 58312 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 47334 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 56931 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 94553 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 55933 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 117320 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56031 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68272 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90647 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
News by theme
Billionaires' wealth has grown by $6.5 trillion in the last decade - Oxfam

The wealth of the world's 3,000 billionaires has grown by $6. 5 trillion in a decade, equivalent to 14.6% of global production. The richest 1% earned $33.9 trillion, which could overcome global poverty 22 times.

News of the World • June 26, 05:20 AM • 2787 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress

13-year-old Arabella Kushner surprised with her dress choice for a visit to the White House, wearing her mother Ivanka Trump's outfit worth over $2,000. This stylish look was chosen for the swearing-in ceremony of her grandfather Charles Kushner as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco.

UNN Lite • June 20, 10:45 AM • 51288 views
The EU has updated its blacklist of high-risk money laundering countries, Russia was bypassed again

The European Union has added Monaco to the list of countries with a high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing. Russia was again not included in the updated list.

Economy • June 11, 04:38 PM • 4340 views
Madrid to join the Formula 1 calendar in 2026

Formula 1 updates the calendar for 2026: 24 stages, start in Australia, return of Madrid with a new track instead of Imola. New technical regulations and environmentally friendly fuel.

Sports • June 10, 02:22 PM • 2275 views
Russia potentially on the list of countries that do not control money laundering: the EU is still considering a "reputational" update of Moscow's status

Brussels lawmakers are looking for ways to increase financial pressure on Russia. Most members of the European Parliament are in favor of including Russia in the list of countries with weak control over money laundering.

News of the World • June 6, 07:29 AM • 2716 views
Court Seizes Assets of Ex-President's Son of "Motor Sich": Total Amount - Half a Billion Hryvnias

The court has seized the assets of the son of the former president of JSC "Motor Sich" in the amount of half a billion hryvnias. Among the blocked property are dozens of company objects, workshops and shares.

Crimes and emergencies • May 22, 11:34 AM • 2886 views