Malta officially recognized Palestinian statehood

Malta has officially recognized Palestinian statehood. Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasized support for a two-state solution, the coexistence of Israel and Palestine, and the exclusion of Hamas from any future government. This is reported by UNN with reference to the live broadcast of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Let me begin by stating clearly and unequivocally: the Republic of Malta proudly reaffirms its official recognition of Palestinian statehood. - stated the country's Prime Minister Robert Abela.

He noted that Malta also supports Israel's right to exist alongside a democratic Palestinian state.

Abela added that a two-state solution would be the "worst possible outcome" for Hamas and that Hamas should play no role in a future Palestinian government.

"If Palestinians see a peaceful and realistic path to statehood and self-determination, it will fatally undermine Hamas's resolute calls," the head of government said.

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made corresponding statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and conflict resolution through the creation of two states.

French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly announced France's official recognition of the state of Palestine. This decision was made to preserve the possibility of resolving the conflict on the principle of two states.

Prince Albert II of Monaco announced the formal recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN summit. This decision supports the existence of Israel and the recognition of Palestine within the framework of international law.

Belgium and Luxembourg recognized the independence of the Palestinian State, joining France, Britain, Monaco, Canada, and Australia. The Prime Minister of Belgium noted that legal recognition is possible after the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas.