Malta officially recognized Palestinian statehood

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 4402 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 13840 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 22549 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 27626 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 40635 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 54953 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52478 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27678 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 49583 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24832 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.7m/s
53%
752mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy proposes to the Rada to send Navy warships to Turkey and Great BritainSeptember 22, 01:50 PM • 4200 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideoSeptember 22, 02:33 PM • 10970 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicionSeptember 22, 05:16 PM • 5204 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu05:57 PM • 9040 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol06:33 PM • 6316 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 38876 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 40632 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 54951 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52476 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 49582 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Radosław Sikorski
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Estonia
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 38876 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 20832 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37408 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87967 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110529 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon

Malta officially recognized Palestinian statehood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Malta officially recognized Palestinian statehood, emphasizing support for a two-state solution and the exclusion of Hamas from a future government. Prime Minister Robert Abela announced this at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Malta officially recognized Palestinian statehood

Malta has officially recognized Palestinian statehood. Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasized support for a two-state solution, the coexistence of Israel and Palestine, and the exclusion of Hamas from any future government. This is reported by UNN with reference to the live broadcast of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Let me begin by stating clearly and unequivocally: the Republic of Malta proudly reaffirms its official recognition of Palestinian statehood.

- stated the country's Prime Minister Robert Abela.

He noted that Malta also supports Israel's right to exist alongside a democratic Palestinian state.

Abela added that a two-state solution would be the "worst possible outcome" for Hamas and that Hamas should play no role in a future Palestinian government.

"If Palestinians see a peaceful and realistic path to statehood and self-determination, it will fatally undermine Hamas's resolute calls," the head of government said.

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made corresponding statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and conflict resolution through the creation of two states.

French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly announced France's official recognition of the state of Palestine. This decision was made to preserve the possibility of resolving the conflict on the principle of two states.

Prince Albert II of Monaco announced the formal recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN summit. This decision supports the existence of Israel and the recognition of Palestine within the framework of international law.

Belgium and Luxembourg recognized the independence of the Palestinian State, joining France, Britain, Monaco, Canada, and Australia. The Prime Minister of Belgium noted that legal recognition is possible after the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Monaco
Israel
Australia
Emmanuel Macron
Malta
Canada
Luxembourg
France
Belgium
United Kingdom