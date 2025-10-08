The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating criminal proceedings against People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason and working for the special services of the Russian Federation. According to media reports, the involvement of SAP head Oleksandr Klymenko in one of the cases, in which People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko is giving testimony, is being investigated. In addition, Khrystenko will likely testify about large-scale corruption in NABU and the involvement of detectives in raiding, writes UNN.

From NABU to "Ukrzaliznytsia": what Khrystenko will testify about

According to media reports, Khrystenko is testifying regarding Klymenko in the case of former NABU employees who handled cases concerning "Ukrzaliznytsia" and then got jobs there after leaving NABU.

This apparently refers to former detective Taras Likunov, who investigated the case concerning "Ukrzaliznytsia" and then took a position in that company after being dismissed from the position of a person involved in criminal proceedings. That is, in this way, the detective actually "freed up" a place for himself, which, according to experts, is a direct violation of the law "On Preventing Corruption" and a conflict of interest.

Large-scale corruption and raiding in anti-corruption bodies

In addition, INSIDER UA, citing its own sources, reported that Khrystenko will also testify about large-scale corruption in NABU and SAP and about the involvement of detectives in raiding. After all, it was the people's deputy who allegedly supplied the leadership of anti-corruption bodies with "orders" from third parties.

It is noted that SBU investigators are working on at least five episodes of receiving undue benefits in anti-corruption bodies. This refers to the sale of materials from high-profile criminal cases and hostile takeovers of property, which is also confirmed by available audio recordings of conversations.

Case against businessman Fedorychev

Apparently, one of the cases that may interest SBU investigators in the context of NABU detectives' involvement in raiding and opening criminal proceedings on order is the case against businessman Oleksiy Fedorychev.

NABU has been investigating criminal proceedings against the owner of the two largest terminals "TIS-Zerno" and "TIS-Dobryva" in the port of "Pivdennyi" for over 10 years. During this time, detectives have not been able to gather evidence of the businessman's guilt. The criminal proceedings against him are rather an attempt to raid the terminals with the help of NABU, which has dragged on for too long.

In fact, for 10 years, detectives have not been able to serve a notice of suspicion on the businessman or choose a preventive measure for him. And regular attempts to seize property, although they end in failure every time, significantly hinder the conduct of critically important business during the war, related to ensuring food security.

Monaco court did not recognize NABU's evidence

A clear indication that the case against Fedorychev is a business dispute involving law enforcement anti-corruption officials is the decision of the court of the Principality of Monaco, where the businessman has long resided. Monaco judges refused to serve a notice of suspicion on Oleksiy Fedorychev, stating that his case is a commercial dispute, not a criminal one.

the information contained in the requests does not allow to define the nature of the case as criminal, which enables the competent authorities of the Principality of Monaco to conclude: the essence of the case relates more to facts that form the basis of a dispute of a purely economic nature - it was stated in the decision.

NABU decided to act through the National Police

Judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court held a similar opinion, seeing no grounds for seizing property or choosing a preventive measure for Fedorychev. Moreover, they even refused to extend the pre-trial investigation period after it expired.

However, the ingenuity of NABU detectives is striking. Instead of accepting defeat and admitting that the case was fabricated, they formally transferred it for investigation to the National Police. Upon joining the investigative group, the first thing NABU officers did was force their colleagues in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to push through a decision to extend the investigation period.

Not getting what they wanted in the HACC, detectives are trying to push through the necessary decisions in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv. So everything indicates that NABU is overly interested in the terminals in the port of "Pivdennyi".

Experts interviewed by UNN point to the obvious interest of NABU detectives in ensuring that the investigation of this case does not stop, which has direct signs of a fabricated criminal proceeding against Fedorychev.