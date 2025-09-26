Saudi Arabia to donate $90 million to Palestine

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will donate $90 million to the Palestinian Authority. This was stated on September 25 by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a conversation with journalists, quoted by Sada News Agency and Erem News, reports UNN.

Details

Faisal bin Farhan announced the establishment of an International Coalition for Financial Support to the Palestinian Authority, within which Riyadh provides appropriate funding.

"We will build a clear path and create an effective mechanism to support the Palestinians, and that a two-state solution will ensure security and peace in the region." - said the prince.

According to the minister, the creation of a Palestinian state has become an irreversible process due to growing international support, as 159 countries have already recognized it.

In this context, he mentioned the United States: "We are pleased that Washington is focused on ending the war in Gaza, which is consistent with the creation of the State of Palestine."

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made relevant statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and conflict resolution through the creation of two states.

French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly announced France's official recognition of the state of Palestine. This decision was made to preserve the possibility of resolving the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.

Prince Albert II of Monaco announced the formal recognition of the Palestinian state at the UN summit. This decision supports the existence of Israel and the recognition of Palestine under international law.

Belgium and Luxembourg recognized the independence of the Palestinian state, joining France, Britain, Monaco, Canada, and Australia. The Belgian Prime Minister noted that legal recognition is possible after the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas.

Malta officially recognized Palestinian statehood, emphasizing support for a two-state solution and the exclusion of Hamas from a future government. Prime Minister Robert Abela announced this at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine