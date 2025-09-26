Saudi Arabia to donate $90 million to Palestine

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
September 25, 05:19 PM • 11388 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 19857 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 22524 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 52850 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 36887 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 59453 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 58609 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 76708 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 56018 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47513 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
79%
763mm
Popular news
The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 300 million for fortifications in Sumy regionSeptember 25, 04:48 PM • 2396 views
North Korea close to creating nuclear missile capable of hitting US - South Korean PresidentSeptember 25, 05:35 PM • 2250 views
Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu at UN Headquarters: what is knownSeptember 25, 05:54 PM • 2828 views
Departure to Poland at two checkpoints is complicated: the State Customs Service explained the reasonsSeptember 25, 06:04 PM • 3762 views
Hungarian fighter jets intercepted five Russian planes near NATO airspace in the BalticsVideoSeptember 25, 06:15 PM • 3362 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 16398 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 23203 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 30991 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 52848 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 34202 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
France
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 21409 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 29934 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 63537 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 121575 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 79789 views
Actual
MiG-31
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
The Washington Post
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Saudi Arabia to donate $90 million to Palestine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will provide $90 million to the Palestinian Authority, as announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. This funding is part of the International Coalition to Support Palestine, founded by Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia to donate $90 million to Palestine

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will donate $90 million to the Palestinian Authority. This was stated on September 25 by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a conversation with journalists, quoted by Sada News Agency and Erem News, reports UNN.

Details

Faisal bin Farhan announced the establishment of an International Coalition for Financial Support to the Palestinian Authority, within which Riyadh provides appropriate funding.

"We will build a clear path and create an effective mechanism to support the Palestinians, and that a two-state solution will ensure security and peace in the region."

- said the prince.

According to the minister, the creation of a Palestinian state has become an irreversible process due to growing international support, as 159 countries have already recognized it.

In this context, he mentioned the United States: "We are pleased that Washington is focused on ending the war in Gaza, which is consistent with the creation of the State of Palestine."

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made relevant statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and conflict resolution through the creation of two states.

French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly announced France's official recognition of the state of Palestine. This decision was made to preserve the possibility of resolving the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.

Prince Albert II of Monaco announced the formal recognition of the Palestinian state at the UN summit. This decision supports the existence of Israel and the recognition of Palestine under international law.

Belgium and Luxembourg recognized the independence of the Palestinian state, joining France, Britain, Monaco, Canada, and Australia. The Belgian Prime Minister noted that legal recognition is possible after the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas.

Malta officially recognized Palestinian statehood, emphasizing support for a two-state solution and the exclusion of Hamas from a future government. Prime Minister Robert Abela announced this at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine21.09.25, 17:52 • 24905 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Monaco
Israel
charity
Palestinian National Authority
Australia
Emmanuel Macron
Malta
Canada
Luxembourg
France
Belgium
United Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
United States
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine