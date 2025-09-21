$41.250.00
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Israel is threatening a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine, with some officials calling for the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would respond to calls to create Palestine in the coming days.

Israel threatens a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine, and some officials are calling for the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank. This is reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

Ahead of his speech at the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at a government meeting that Israel would respond to calls to create Palestine in the coming days.

He called for a "fight" against this move, stating that such a step "endangered the existence" of Israel.

At the UN, I will present the truth. This is the truth of Israel, but it is also the objective truth of our just struggle against the forces of evil and our vision of a true world - a world through strength

- said Netanyahu.

He added that the country would have to fight in the UN and in all other arenas "against false propaganda" and "calls for the creation of a Palestinian state that would endanger our existence and be an absurd reward for terror."

According to him, countries that recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly encourage Hamas's acts of terror against Israel.

"The international community will hear from us about this in the coming days," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu also announced that after the UN General Assembly, he would have a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"This will be my fourth meeting with him since the beginning of his second term - more than with any other world leader. And we have a lot to discuss," added the head of the Israeli government.

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made relevant statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and a two-state solution to the conflict.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Israel
United Nations
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
The State of Palestine