Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace Prize

During a press conference at the White House, US President Donald Trump made a number of resonant statements concerning his role in world politics, US territorial claims, and relations with Russia. The head of state once again emphasized his uniqueness as a leader capable of changing the world order. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Trump expressed his conviction that his contribution to establishing peace on the planet is unprecedented. He criticized the decision of the Nobel Committee, mentioning his predecessor Barack Obama.

"I cannot recall anyone in history who deserved the Nobel Prize more than I do," the current president stated.

In addition, Trump credited himself with preserving the North Atlantic Alliance. In his opinion, it was his tough stance on member countries' funding that allowed the bloc to survive.

"I saved NATO. If it weren't for me, you wouldn't have NATO right now," he emphasized.

Ultimatum on Greenland

The president paid special attention to the issue of Greenland's annexation. He justified the need to control the island by the activity of geopolitical rivals - Russia and China - in the Arctic region.

Zelenskyy proposed a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the US and special economic zones to Trump

According to Trump, Russian and Chinese destroyers, as well as Russian submarines, are currently being massively detected near the coast of Greenland.

Trump made it clear that the US is determined.

"I would like to make a deal on Greenland the easy way. If we don't do it the easy way, we'll do it the hard way," the American president noted.

He added that Washington will not allow the island to be occupied by other states, and therefore "is going to do something" in the near future.

Attitude towards Putin and Maduro

Answering journalists' questions about the possibility of a military operation against Vladimir Putin - by analogy with US actions against Nicolas Maduro - Trump expressed skepticism.

He stated that the Russian leader is unlikely to suffer such a fate, and added: "Well, I don't think that will be necessary." The president summarized that the situation with Russia differs from the Venezuelan scenario.

US confirms detention of Russian tanker Olina