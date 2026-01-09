$42.990.27
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
03:56 PM • 11236 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 18171 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 18747 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 17058 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 17881 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 12893 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12820 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8966 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12916 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's office
Even took bribes in cars: SBI notified a Rivne TCC official of suspicion
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotation
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine
Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - media
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 83130 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Kyrylo Budanov
John Healey
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Great Britain
France
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

US President Donald Trump expressed his conviction that his contribution to establishing peace is unprecedented. He also stated that he saved NATO and justified the necessity of controlling Greenland.

Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace Prize

During a press conference at the White House, US President Donald Trump made a number of resonant statements concerning his role in world politics, US territorial claims, and relations with Russia. The head of state once again emphasized his uniqueness as a leader capable of changing the world order. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Trump expressed his conviction that his contribution to establishing peace on the planet is unprecedented. He criticized the decision of the Nobel Committee, mentioning his predecessor Barack Obama.

"I cannot recall anyone in history who deserved the Nobel Prize more than I do,"

the current president stated.

In addition, Trump credited himself with preserving the North Atlantic Alliance. In his opinion, it was his tough stance on member countries' funding that allowed the bloc to survive.

"I saved NATO. If it weren't for me, you wouldn't have NATO right now,"

he emphasized.

Ultimatum on Greenland

The president paid special attention to the issue of Greenland's annexation. He justified the need to control the island by the activity of geopolitical rivals - Russia and China - in the Arctic region.

Zelenskyy proposed a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the US and special economic zones to Trump09.01.26, 22:24 • 1016 views

According to Trump, Russian and Chinese destroyers, as well as Russian submarines, are currently being massively detected near the coast of Greenland.

Trump made it clear that the US is determined.

"I would like to make a deal on Greenland the easy way. If we don't do it the easy way, we'll do it the hard way,"

the American president noted.

He added that Washington will not allow the island to be occupied by other states, and therefore "is going to do something" in the near future.

Attitude towards Putin and Maduro

Answering journalists' questions about the possibility of a military operation against Vladimir Putin - by analogy with US actions against Nicolas Maduro - Trump expressed skepticism.

He stated that the Russian leader is unlikely to suffer such a fate, and added: "Well, I don't think that will be necessary." The president summarized that the situation with Russia differs from the Venezuelan scenario.

US confirms detention of Russian tanker Olina09.01.26, 16:54 • 2638 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Greenland
Barack Obama
NATO
Venezuela
China
United States