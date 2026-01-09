US confirms detention of Russian tanker Olina

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
02:55 PM • 0 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 400 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 4162 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8246 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 5620 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 9464 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 5680 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 11781 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12807 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13923 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
5.1m/s
80%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be neededJanuary 9, 05:44 AM • 10589 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 31904 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 24567 views
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - PoliticoJanuary 9, 07:17 AM • 9082 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 21972 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 50269 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 78417 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 53232 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 76046 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 102323 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 54743 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 57385 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 79354 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 97890 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 138599 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

US confirms detention of Russian tanker Olina

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The U.S. Southern Command confirmed the detention of the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea. Operation "Southern Spear" is aimed at stopping illegal activities and restoring security.

US confirms detention of Russian tanker Olina

The US Southern Command has confirmed the detention of the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea. This was stated in a message from the command on the social network X, reports UNN.

This morning, our joint interagency forces once again sent a clear message: "there is no safe haven for criminals." In a pre-dawn operation, Marines and sailors from Joint Task Force "Southern Spear," supporting the Department of Homeland Security, boarded from the USS Gerald R. Ford and detained the motor tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea without incident.

- the message says.

The command stated that the Department of Defense's "Southern Spear" operation consistently fulfills its mission to protect the homeland, stopping illegal activities and restoring security in the Western Hemisphere.

Recall

On Friday, January 9, the US began an operation to detain the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean. Later, reports emerged that the tanker had, after all, been seized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Energy
Social network
United States Department of Homeland Security
United States Department of Defense
United States