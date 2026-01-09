US confirms detention of Russian tanker Olina

The US Southern Command has confirmed the detention of the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea. This was stated in a message from the command on the social network X, reports UNN.

This morning, our joint interagency forces once again sent a clear message: "there is no safe haven for criminals." In a pre-dawn operation, Marines and sailors from Joint Task Force "Southern Spear," supporting the Department of Homeland Security, boarded from the USS Gerald R. Ford and detained the motor tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea without incident. - the message says.

The command stated that the Department of Defense's "Southern Spear" operation consistently fulfills its mission to protect the homeland, stopping illegal activities and restoring security in the Western Hemisphere.

Recall

On Friday, January 9, the US began an operation to detain the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean. Later, reports emerged that the tanker had, after all, been seized.