American tourist dies in shark attack in US Virgin Islands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

56-year-old Arlene Lillis from Minnesota died after a shark attack off the island of St. Croix. This is the second such incident in ten years in the region.

American tourist dies in shark attack in US Virgin Islands

A rare shark attack occurred near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, resulting in the death of a U.S. citizen. Local officials announced this at a press conference on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Arlene Lillis from Minnesota. The attack occurred off the western coast of the island. Rescue services arrived at the scene promptly, providing first aid to the woman in extreme conditions. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Police checked information about a possible second victim, but after examining the perimeter, no other casualties were found. The species of shark that attacked the woman has not yet been identified. Experts note that although sharks are often seen in these waters, attacks on people are an exceptional phenomenon.

Statistics and safety measures

Nicole Angeli, a representative of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, emphasized that this is only the second such incident in the region in the last ten years.

Encounters resulting in a bite are very rare

she stated.

According to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), only four unprovoked attacks have been recorded in the U.S. Virgin Islands since 1749. The island authorities announced plans to install additional warning signs on beaches and enhance tourist awareness regarding safety rules when interacting with wildlife. The investigation into the reasons that led the predator to approach the shore is ongoing. 

Shark attacks 17 swimmers in California: woman missing22.12.25, 20:22 • 6646 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Animals
Minnesota
United States