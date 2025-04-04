Palestinian National Authority

The IDF received the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip from the Red Cross. The military held a ceremony and is transporting the bodies to Israel for identification.
The Trump administration has frozen funding for the Palestinian Authority's security forces as part of a foreign aid review. This comes at a time when the PA is attempting to establish control over the Gaza Strip.
US Secretary of State Blinken reviews the post-war plan for Gaza developed by Israel and the UAE. The plan calls for an international mission to provide aid and restore order, but is controversial over the role of the Palestinian Authority.
A 10-month-old unvaccinated child in the Gaza Strip is diagnosed with polio, the first case in 25 years. The UN calls for seven-day pauses in the fighting to vaccinate children after the virus is found in sewage.
The President of the Palestinian Authority and the President of Turkey discussed steps to cease fire in the Gaza Strip.
Armenia recognizes the state of Palestine and joins countries that support the two-state principle as the only way to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and establish peace and stability in the Middle East.
Norway, Ireland, and Spain have announced their intention to recognize the Galatian state, prompting Israel to consider diplomatic steps against them, including canceling visits, revoking visas, and asking the United States for support to clarify its intentions.
Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors and summon their representatives to protest.
Norway announces that Israel has transferred $114 million in frozen tax funds to the Palestinian Authority as part of the agreement.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Steyeh resigned, citing recent events in the region, including the war in Gaza.
Israel's plans for Gaza after the war include the creation of a security buffer zone and continued intervention, but the Palestinian Authority rejects these plans as occupation.
Israel will continue its offensive on Rafah, while guaranteeing the evacuation of civilians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
The UK has proposed a five-point plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas. The plan envisages an immediate pause in hostilities, leading to negotiations on a permanent ceasefire and sustainable peace.