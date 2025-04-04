Palestinian National Authority

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12773 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22429 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61224 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207983 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119451 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386912 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307237 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213155 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243918 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254952 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126943 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207983 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386912 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251965 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307237 views
News by theme

Red Cross hands over bodies of four Israeli hostages killed in Gaza to IDF

The IDF received the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip from the Red Cross. The military held a ceremony and is transporting the bodies to Israel for identification.

News of the World • February 20, 09:26 AM • 20472 views

US suspends funding for Palestinian security forces

The Trump administration has frozen funding for the Palestinian Authority's security forces as part of a foreign aid review. This comes at a time when the PA is attempting to establish control over the Gaza Strip.

News of the World • February 19, 04:23 PM • 31420 views

The US, Israel and the UAE are working on a plan to rebuild Gaza after the war

US Secretary of State Blinken reviews the post-war plan for Gaza developed by Israel and the UAE. The plan calls for an international mission to provide aid and restore order, but is controversial over the role of the Palestinian Authority.

News of the World • October 16, 02:58 PM • 13597 views

First case of polio in a child in 25 years detected in Gaza Strip

A 10-month-old unvaccinated child in the Gaza Strip is diagnosed with polio, the first case in 25 years. The UN calls for seven-day pauses in the fighting to vaccinate children after the virus is found in sewage.

News of the World • August 17, 12:47 AM • 24998 views

Erdogan and the President of the Palestinian Authority discussed the ceasefire in Gaza in Turkey

The President of the Palestinian Authority and the President of Turkey discussed steps to cease fire in the Gaza Strip.

News of the World • August 15, 07:27 AM • 19363 views

Armenia recognizes Palestine as a sovereign state

Armenia recognizes the state of Palestine and joins countries that support the two-state principle as the only way to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and establish peace and stability in the Middle East.

News of the World • June 21, 03:49 PM • 21855 views

Israel considers further steps against Norway, Ireland and Spain over intention to recognize Palestinian state - CNN

Norway, Ireland, and Spain have announced their intention to recognize the Galatian state, prompting Israel to consider diplomatic steps against them, including canceling visits, revoking visas, and asking the United States for support to clarify its intentions.

News of the World • May 23, 07:14 AM • 22924 views

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel recalls ambassadors

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors and summon their representatives to protest.

News of the World • May 22, 10:45 AM • 17277 views

Norway: Israel transferred 114 million dollars to the Palestinian Authority

Norway announces that Israel has transferred $114 million in frozen tax funds to the Palestinian Authority as part of the agreement.

Economy • March 1, 03:04 AM • 112566 views

Palestinian Prime Minister Steier resigns

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Steyeh resigned, citing recent events in the region, including the war in Gaza.

News of the World • February 26, 10:02 AM • 21496 views

Netanyahu unveils Israeli plans for Gaza after war, but Palestinian Authority rejects them

Israel's plans for Gaza after the war include the creation of a security buffer zone and continued intervention, but the Palestinian Authority rejects these plans as occupation.

News of the World • February 23, 12:07 PM • 23331 views

Israel to continue offensive on Rafah, ensuring evacuation of civilians - Netanyahu

Israel will continue its offensive on Rafah, while guaranteeing the evacuation of civilians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

War • February 18, 01:30 PM • 37994 views

Britain offers a plan to end the war in Gaza - Financial Times

The UK has proposed a five-point plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas. The plan envisages an immediate pause in hostilities, leading to negotiations on a permanent ceasefire and sustainable peace.

News of the World • January 28, 01:32 AM • 30427 views