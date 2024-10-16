The US, Israel and the UAE are working on a plan to rebuild Gaza after the war
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Blinken reviews the post-war plan for Gaza developed by Israel and the UAE. The plan calls for an international mission to provide aid and restore order, but is controversial over the role of the Palestinian Authority.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is considering a post-war plan for Gaza based on ideas developed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates. According to Axios , this plan will be presented after the presidential elections, UNN reports.
Details
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is considering a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip based on ideas from Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
This was reported to Axios by US officials.
The plan envisages sending a temporary international mission to the Gaza Strip to provide humanitarian assistance, establish law and order, and lay the groundwork for governance. The UAE has offered to send military personnel to Gaza as part of an international force.
Also, several officials in the White House and the State Department are concerned that the plan “marginalizes Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his government.” This is what Israel and the UAE insist on in the short term.
The role of the Palestinian Authority is the biggest disagreement between Israel and the Emirates in this discussion.
Context
The Biden administration, Israel, and the UAE have been discussing various ideas for possible plans for several months, according to U.S., Israeli, and Emirati officials.
The Emirates initially proposed that the plan be based on an agreement between political leaders on the decision to create two states.
Blinken underscored continued US military and economic assistance to Ukraine in his conversation with Sybiha16.10.24, 08:49 • 29709 views
Israeli officials said that Netanyahu rejected the involvement of the Palestinian authorities in Gaza and the vision of a two-state solution.
Instead, the Emirates want the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority to appoint a Palestinian to lead the crossing through Gaza.
Addendum Addendum
According to officials, the discussion of the Israeli-Emirati plan has received a new impetus in recent weeks.
Israeli Response Plan to Iran's Attack is Ready: When Israel May Strike16.10.24, 16:32 • 12956 views