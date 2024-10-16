Blinken underscored continued US military and economic assistance to Ukraine in his conversation with Sybiha
They discussed further U.S. military and economic assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed US military and economic assistance to Ukraine during a telephone conversation, the US State Department reported, UNN reports.
Details
"U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha (on October 15) to reaffirm the United States’ enduring support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s aggression," the State Department said.
The U.S. Secretary of State and his Ukrainian counterpart reportedly "upcoming diplomatic events and engagements with EU leaders."
"During the call, the Secretary underscored continued U.S. military and economic assistance to Ukraine and support for Ukrainians in defense of their freedom," the State Department said.
