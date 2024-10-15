Strategic partnership: Sibiga discussed with Blinken key needs of Ukraine in times of war
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Foreign Minister A. Sybiga had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State E. Blinken. They discussed strategic partnership, coordination of positions, and Ukraine's critical needs in the context of the war.
Sibiga had a telephone conversation with Anthony Blinken to discuss strategic partnership and support for Ukraine in times of war. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The parties discussed important issues of the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership and coordination of positions on the eve of key international events.
Sibiga briefed Blinken on new Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system and emphasized Ukraine's critical military and energy needs in the face of ongoing aggression. He expressed gratitude to the United States for its leadership and support, which play an important role in ensuring security and stability in the region.
Sibiga discusses expansion of cooperation with Angolan Foreign Minister15.10.24, 20:56 • 15891 view