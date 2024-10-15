Sibiga discusses expansion of cooperation with Angolan Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga and Tete António discussed the bilateral agenda and ways to expand cooperation. The Minister thanked Angola for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Angolan Foreign Minister Tete António. They discussed the bilateral agenda and ways to mutually expand our cooperation, UNN reports.
"I had a frank and substantive conversation with my Angolan counterpart, Tete António. I thanked Angola for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
We discussed the current Ukrainian-Angolan bilateral agenda and ways to mutually expand our cooperation," Sibiga said on Telegram.
