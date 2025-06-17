Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 2112 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 88355 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 143389 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 134748 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 186587 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 170944 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 162074 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 134309 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 107684 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179781 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.9m/s
54%
749mm
Popular news
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. June 17, 08:28 AM • 81337 views
Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"11:15 AM • 19807 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 42725 views
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 13746 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 20140 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 20933 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 273726 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 301560 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 321411 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 392042 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 14021 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 94097 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 108144 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 169258 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118159 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16792 views

A number of EU countries still use Soviet helicopters and airplanes, which are important for Ukraine in the war. They are needed for the evacuation of the wounded and strikes against the enemy, but their support is becoming more difficult.

Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine

Despite decades of integration into the Euro-Atlantic space, a number of European Union countries still operate Soviet helicopters and airplanes. Often - due to the lack of adequate replacements or within the desire to maximize the use of existing resources and maintain operational potential. For Ukraine, the Soviet legacy in aviation is not only a technical reality, but also a challenge of today in the conditions of war. This equipment now often performs critical tasks - from evacuating the wounded to strikes on enemy positions, but with each month it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain their serviceability, writes UNN. 

Details

According to estimates by experts, as of now, Ukraine uses more than 300 units of military aviation equipment of Soviet origin to defend the country. These are Mi-8, Mi-17 helicopters, Antonov aircraft and other models - all that has been preserved from previous times. Some of the Soviet aircraft and helicopters were transferred to Ukraine by allies in 2022-2023.  

According to the direct operators - representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the personnel there are no problems with professional training in the use of this equipment. 

This is all thanks to our engineering and technical staff, who day and night, in any weather conditions, in any situation continued to restore the equipment

- said Yevhen Bulatsyk, commander of the Starokostiantyniv garrison.

At the same time, the military noted that Ukrainian planes lack weapons, and it is not about the equipment itself, but about the means of destruction, in particular, aviation. The shortage of aviation weapons is explained by several factors at once. First of all, most of the Soviet aircraft and helicopters operated in Ukraine are compatible only with Soviet or Russian weapons. Because of this, it is difficult for Ukraine to integrate modern Western missiles, bombs or sighting systems on an outdated platform without deep modification. Secondly, the market for such ammunition is limited. After 2022, most countries that had stocks of Soviet weapons transferred it to Ukraine or are exhausting their own reserves, and the purchase of such resources becomes a "quest for survival" and even within the country has challenges. 

As of 2024–2025, Soviet aviation equipment continues to be used by at least ten European Union countries. Among them, Poland retains one of the largest fleets of Soviet helicopters of the Mi-8, Mi-17 and Mi-24 types. According to an analytical review for NATO Air Command, the Polish army operates more than 240 such vehicles, and some of them are still in combat readiness. In 2022, the Czech Republic transferred several Mi-24 combat helicopters to Ukraine, but retains a fleet of Mi-171Sh and Mi-8 transport helicopters, which it plans to gradually decommission by the end of 2025. Slovakia has already begun replacing its Mi-17s with American UH-60 Black Hawks, but some of the equipment still remains in service, and some was transferred to Ukraine in the form of defense assistance. 

Data from open sources indicate also that countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia continue to keep Soviet aviation equipment in service, mostly in the transport or multi-purpose segment, while implementing modernization programs and switching to NATO standard equipment. 

This list is of direct importance to Ukraine, because these states can potentially transfer not only the equipment itself, but also weapons, spare parts and know-how for modernization that are compatible with it. Some of them are already actively supporting the Ukrainian army. Moreover, technical specialists from these countries have experience in operating Soviet platforms within NATO, and therefore have expertise that can be applied in Ukrainian conditions.

Thus, Soviet aviation equipment in the European Union is gradually losing its combat relevance, but while this process continues, it remains an important element both in the national defense systems of individual countries and in the context of supporting Ukraine. For the Armed Forces of Ukraine, each unit of equipment, each helicopter or spare part for it is not only a tactical resource, but also a factor of operational capability at the front. And while the war continues, Europe's "last reserve" in the form of Soviet Mi-8, Mi-17, Mi-24 or An-26 can still play its role - not only in the sky of Ukraine, but also as a marker of the transformation of defense policy within the EU.

Let us remind

Experts note that currently among the key tasks of the aviation industry are import substitution processes, the development of its own production and a gradual transition to Western technologies. At the same time, the modernization of weapons and the integration of Western control, communication and protection systems are ongoing, which is critical for the safety of crews and the effectiveness of combat operations. Among the main challenges, experts also name the delay in legislative changes, the lack of systematic tax incentives and the imperfection of import substitution mechanisms. The industry lacks not only funding, but also flexible legal instruments that would allow it to respond quickly to challenges. It is critically necessary to create a comprehensive legislative infrastructure that will ensure stable support and sustainable development of Ukrainian aviation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the WorldPublications
Mi-24
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
Mi-8
Czech Republic
Croatia
Bulgaria
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9