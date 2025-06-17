Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine

Despite decades of integration into the Euro-Atlantic space, a number of European Union countries still operate Soviet helicopters and airplanes. Often - due to the lack of adequate replacements or within the desire to maximize the use of existing resources and maintain operational potential. For Ukraine, the Soviet legacy in aviation is not only a technical reality, but also a challenge of today in the conditions of war. This equipment now often performs critical tasks - from evacuating the wounded to strikes on enemy positions, but with each month it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain their serviceability, writes UNN.

Details

According to estimates by experts, as of now, Ukraine uses more than 300 units of military aviation equipment of Soviet origin to defend the country. These are Mi-8, Mi-17 helicopters, Antonov aircraft and other models - all that has been preserved from previous times. Some of the Soviet aircraft and helicopters were transferred to Ukraine by allies in 2022-2023.

According to the direct operators - representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the personnel there are no problems with professional training in the use of this equipment.

This is all thanks to our engineering and technical staff, who day and night, in any weather conditions, in any situation continued to restore the equipment - said Yevhen Bulatsyk, commander of the Starokostiantyniv garrison.

At the same time, the military noted that Ukrainian planes lack weapons, and it is not about the equipment itself, but about the means of destruction, in particular, aviation. The shortage of aviation weapons is explained by several factors at once. First of all, most of the Soviet aircraft and helicopters operated in Ukraine are compatible only with Soviet or Russian weapons. Because of this, it is difficult for Ukraine to integrate modern Western missiles, bombs or sighting systems on an outdated platform without deep modification. Secondly, the market for such ammunition is limited. After 2022, most countries that had stocks of Soviet weapons transferred it to Ukraine or are exhausting their own reserves, and the purchase of such resources becomes a "quest for survival" and even within the country has challenges.

As of 2024–2025, Soviet aviation equipment continues to be used by at least ten European Union countries. Among them, Poland retains one of the largest fleets of Soviet helicopters of the Mi-8, Mi-17 and Mi-24 types. According to an analytical review for NATO Air Command, the Polish army operates more than 240 such vehicles, and some of them are still in combat readiness. In 2022, the Czech Republic transferred several Mi-24 combat helicopters to Ukraine, but retains a fleet of Mi-171Sh and Mi-8 transport helicopters, which it plans to gradually decommission by the end of 2025. Slovakia has already begun replacing its Mi-17s with American UH-60 Black Hawks, but some of the equipment still remains in service, and some was transferred to Ukraine in the form of defense assistance.

Data from open sources indicate also that countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia continue to keep Soviet aviation equipment in service, mostly in the transport or multi-purpose segment, while implementing modernization programs and switching to NATO standard equipment.

This list is of direct importance to Ukraine, because these states can potentially transfer not only the equipment itself, but also weapons, spare parts and know-how for modernization that are compatible with it. Some of them are already actively supporting the Ukrainian army. Moreover, technical specialists from these countries have experience in operating Soviet platforms within NATO, and therefore have expertise that can be applied in Ukrainian conditions.

Thus, Soviet aviation equipment in the European Union is gradually losing its combat relevance, but while this process continues, it remains an important element both in the national defense systems of individual countries and in the context of supporting Ukraine. For the Armed Forces of Ukraine, each unit of equipment, each helicopter or spare part for it is not only a tactical resource, but also a factor of operational capability at the front. And while the war continues, Europe's "last reserve" in the form of Soviet Mi-8, Mi-17, Mi-24 or An-26 can still play its role - not only in the sky of Ukraine, but also as a marker of the transformation of defense policy within the EU.

Let us remind

Experts note that currently among the key tasks of the aviation industry are import substitution processes, the development of its own production and a gradual transition to Western technologies. At the same time, the modernization of weapons and the integration of Western control, communication and protection systems are ongoing, which is critical for the safety of crews and the effectiveness of combat operations. Among the main challenges, experts also name the delay in legislative changes, the lack of systematic tax incentives and the imperfection of import substitution mechanisms. The industry lacks not only funding, but also flexible legal instruments that would allow it to respond quickly to challenges. It is critically necessary to create a comprehensive legislative infrastructure that will ensure stable support and sustainable development of Ukrainian aviation.