Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70 18 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

The cost of fuel in Ukraine is rising due to the increase in global oil prices. Gasoline has risen by UAH 2, diesel by UAH 1, and further increases are expected. A car expert predicts a possible increase in gasoline prices to UAH 70 per liter in the coming months.

Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70

Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again. In the last week alone, gasoline has increased by 2 UAH, and the price of diesel has risen by one hryvnia. According to forecasts, the increase will continue. UNN found out what price level fuel will reach in the near future.

Serhiy Kuyun, Director of the A-95 Consulting Group, explained that the increase in fuel prices in Ukraine is due to a significant rise in global oil prices – from $65 to $75 per barrel. According to him, "this is a lot for the market."

The market has already reacted. Gasoline is up by about 2 UAH in the last incomplete week. And diesel fuel has added about one hryvnia. And, in principle, there is potential for further growth. I think gasoline may add another couple of hryvnias, and diesel fuel, I think, will also add one to one and a half. I think it is quite possible that this will happen within the week.

- he predicts a rise in fuel prices in the near future.

Despite this, the expert believes that the average price will remain within the 60 UAH per liter mark.

"I think the price will remain within 60 UAH. Companies will not want to cross this line, they will hold on until the last moment. Prices in the market are in a wide range. Today it is from 55 to almost 60 UAH. Accordingly, some networks may cross 60 UAH, but the rest will be 57–58 UAH. That is, the average price will not exceed 60 UAH," he explained.

Regarding gas, according to Kuyun, the situation looks somewhat more stable.

"Gas is also moving. But I think it will be less subject to (price increases - ed.) because the market conditions for it have been quite good recently, and there was a certain reserve, so prices for it are not rising as much now," he explained.

At the same time, Kuyun emphasizes that fuel prices are closely linked to oil prices, making long-term forecasts difficult.

"Fuel prices depend entirely on oil prices. Therefore, to predict fuel prices, one must predict oil prices. And no one can do that right now. If the price returns to its former level, for example, to $65, then the price of gasoline will also fall," he concluded.

Driving instructor Mykola Krepets believes that fuel prices in Ukraine could rise even more significantly. In his opinion, the price of gasoline could reach approximately 70 hryvnias per liter in the coming months.

There will be an increase, by 20–30 percent, we simply won’t be able to afford more in Ukraine. I think in two to three months the price will jump.

- he notes.

At the same time, the auto expert added that Ukraine has its own resources, including fuel, which should be used more efficiently.

"We extract most of the fuel ourselves, we just need to sell a little less during the war, and then there will be enough. We are not tied to Iran," he emphasized that the conflict in the Middle East should not affect pricing in Ukraine.

Regarding autogas, the expert predicts a less significant increase, but nevertheless, an increase, according to him, is also expected.

"For gas – less, I think up to 10%. We extract more gas than other fuels," Krepets concluded.

Alona Utkina

EconomyFinance
Ukraine
