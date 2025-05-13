More than 70 oil depots in Ukraine have been attacked by Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - expert

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11074 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 24898 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29369 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 70962 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45306 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100006 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104259 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86953 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63871 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63363 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48364 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43006 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37754 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27344 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 36050 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 70962 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100006 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104259 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129300 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128433 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27459 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37857 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43107 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48462 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53412 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

More than 70 oil depots in Ukraine have been attacked by Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Expert Serhiy Kuyun said that Russian shelling is causing significant damage to the fuel infrastructure. Companies are forced to abandon oil depots due to the risk of losses.

More than 70 oil depots in Ukraine have been attacked by Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - expert

The Ukrainian fuel market remains under constant threat from Russian shelling, which causes serious damage to infrastructure and the economy. Currently, the main challenge for the market is military risks. This opinion was expressed by fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, reports UNN.

The challenge is one - military risks. More than 70 oil depots, almost all oil refineries were attacked by the Russians. And these attacks continue, they continue, just a few weeks ago a large terminal in Odesa was attacked, there are losses in fuel. It's all millions of dollars. This "hunt" continues, unfortunately. Accordingly, many companies were forced to abandon the use of oil depots altogether in order to simply reduce the risk of large losses, because it hits the economy very hard 

– explained Kuyun.

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian economy are part of a hybrid war against Ukraine - Yusov 07.05.25, 16:10 • 5722 views

Earlier, UNN wrote that today the Ukrainian fuel market is experiencing certain difficulties against the background of reduced consumption in combination with military risks. In the first four months of 2025, there was a decrease in consumption of diesel and liquefied gas compared to last year. There is a slight increase in gasoline. But overall, the market is suffering losses.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarEconomy
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.77
Bitcoin
$103,687.20
S&P 500
$5,848.58
Tesla
$319.97
Газ TTF
$35.58
Золото
$3,246.15
Ethereum
$2,523.41