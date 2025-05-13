More than 70 oil depots in Ukraine have been attacked by Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - expert

The Ukrainian fuel market remains under constant threat from Russian shelling, which causes serious damage to infrastructure and the economy. Currently, the main challenge for the market is military risks. This opinion was expressed by fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, reports UNN.

The challenge is one - military risks. More than 70 oil depots, almost all oil refineries were attacked by the Russians. And these attacks continue, they continue, just a few weeks ago a large terminal in Odesa was attacked, there are losses in fuel. It's all millions of dollars. This "hunt" continues, unfortunately. Accordingly, many companies were forced to abandon the use of oil depots altogether in order to simply reduce the risk of large losses, because it hits the economy very hard – explained Kuyun.

Earlier, UNN wrote that today the Ukrainian fuel market is experiencing certain difficulties against the background of reduced consumption in combination with military risks. In the first four months of 2025, there was a decrease in consumption of diesel and liquefied gas compared to last year. There is a slight increase in gasoline. But overall, the market is suffering losses.