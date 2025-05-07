Russian attacks on the Ukrainian economy are part of a hybrid war against Ukraine - Yusov

Restrictions on domestic production and denial of access to world markets are part of the hybrid campaign that Russia is implementing in its aggressive war against Ukraine. This was stated by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, during the conference "Business Security in the Context of War and Artificial Intelligence", writes UNN.

Details

Restrictions on domestic production, complicating logistics, denying access to world markets and discrediting Ukraine in the world are key objectives of the hybrid campaign that the aggressor state Russia is implementing as part of the criminal war against our state - Yusov said.

He described the tools that the enemy uses to destabilize the Ukrainian economy:

information attacks and discrediting;

cyberattacks on business and infrastructure;

bribery and compromising influential figures;

individual terror and intimidation.

The aggressor state Russia has experience in waging hybrid warfare, including destabilizing economies through disinformation, external pressure and internal disorganization. However, the resilience of Ukrainian business and the state remains high, especially thanks to the support of Western partners, the strengthening of anti-corruption infrastructure, the activity of civil society, the patriotism of Ukrainian business representatives, and the development of cyber defense — Yusov explained.

Addition

A representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported on the preparation of the next operations to return prisoners. More than 5,000 have already been returned through exchanges and 500 outside of them, and there has been progress in including the seriously wounded.