Russian attacks on the Ukrainian economy are part of a hybrid war against Ukraine - Yusov

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 34072 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 48922 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 48119 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 48984 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 44185 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 42516 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

May 7, 06:12 AM • 45715 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 84649 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 125154 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 86614 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
50%
747 mm
Popular news

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 60749 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 62016 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 68998 views

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 21540 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 35548 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 34072 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 48922 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 48119 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 48984 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 69613 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 50789 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 101036 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 98132 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 109469 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 57088 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian economy are part of a hybrid war against Ukraine - Yusov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Russia is using production restrictions and cyberattacks to destabilize Ukraine's economy. However, business resilience remains high thanks to partner support.

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian economy are part of a hybrid war against Ukraine - Yusov

Restrictions on domestic production and denial of access to world markets are part of the hybrid campaign that Russia is implementing in its aggressive war against Ukraine. This was stated by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, during the conference "Business Security in the Context of War and Artificial Intelligence", writes UNN.

Details

Restrictions on domestic production, complicating logistics, denying access to world markets and discrediting Ukraine in the world are key objectives of the hybrid campaign that the aggressor state Russia is implementing as part of the criminal war against our state

- Yusov said.

He described the tools that the enemy uses to destabilize the Ukrainian economy:

  • information attacks and discrediting;
    • cyberattacks on business and infrastructure;
      • bribery and compromising influential figures;
        • individual terror and intimidation.

          The aggressor state Russia has experience in waging hybrid warfare, including destabilizing economies through disinformation, external pressure and internal disorganization. However, the resilience of Ukrainian business and the state remains high, especially thanks to the support of Western partners, the strengthening of anti-corruption infrastructure, the activity of civil society, the patriotism of Ukrainian business representatives, and the development of cyber defense

          — Yusov explained.

          Addition

          A representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported on the preparation of the next operations to return prisoners. More than 5,000 have already been returned through exchanges and 500 outside of them, and there has been progress in including the seriously wounded.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          SocietyWarEconomy
          Ukraine
          Brent
          $62.23
          Bitcoin
          $96,969.10
          S&P 500
          $5,627.44
          Tesla
          $275.41
          Газ TTF
          $34.99
          Золото
          $3,399.16
          Ethereum
          $1,830.64